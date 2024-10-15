Challenge Dairy Announces Transition to All-Electric Delivery Fleet

Fresno, CA – Challenge Dairy is proud to announce its commitment to sustainability by integrating electric vehicles (EV) into its delivery fleet. As part of its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and complying with California’s evolving emissions regulations, the company plans to deploy three EV trucks by the end of 2024, with the goal of achieving a 100% electric fleet by 2035. The company welcomed the first two EV vehicles into the fleet on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Transitioning to EV trucks will significantly reduce diesel consumption, with each truck expected to save approximately 3,000 gallons of diesel annually. This transition translates to a reduction of around 30 metric tons of CO2 emissions per truck each year, directly supporting Challenge Dairy’s sustainability goals and contributing to improved air quality in the San Joaquin Valley.

The new EV trucks will feature an all-electric refrigeration system, making them the first zero-emission delivery vehicles in the dairy industry. This groundbreaking innovation ensures the cold chain is maintained while eliminating reliance on diesel engines, setting a new standard for environmentally-friendly transportation in the sector.

With a functional range of 70-115 miles per charge, these EV trucks are ideally suited for Challenge Dairy’s distribution model, allowing for efficient deliveries while supporting local businesses across California.

“Challenge Dairy was founded in Fresno in 1911, and our commitment to quality and sustainability has only strengthened over the years,” said Michael Burdeny, Chief Commercial Officer & President of the Consumer Products Group at California Dairies, Inc. “These new refrigerated EV trucks are a first for the industry, and we’re proud to lead the way in environmental stewardship.”

Challenge Dairy is proud to lead the dairy industry toward a more sustainable future and is committed to exploring additional applications for EV trucks in longer-range deliveries as technology evolves.

About Challenge Dairy

Challenge Dairy Products is part of the Consumer Products Group at California Dairies, Inc. Our primary focus is butter, supported by a strong food service division and two heritage retail brands: Challenge and Danish Creamery. Proudly Californian, our butter is crafted under the sun, and we believe that together we can share that sunshine in every bite, every meal, and every moment we enjoy together.

About CDI

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing approximately 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by 300 dairy producers who ship over 17 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery. California Dairies, Inc.’s quality dairy products are enjoyed by families and businesses across the United States and in more than 50 countries.