Checkoff Continues Partnership With YouTube Icon MrBeast

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The dairy checkoff continues to partner with YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson – aka “MrBeast” – who challenged a group of gamers in a custom Minecraft gaming competition featuring a dairy-dedicated level with a chance to win cash.

A video launched on October 12 – National Farmer’s Day – showcased the competition and included MrBeast delivering dairy sustainability and nutrition messages and appreciation for America’s dairy farmers.

MrBeast is one of the most subscribed-to YouTube personalities and has more subscribers than Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran combined. He recently had the view count of one video surpass the total number of Netflix subscribers.

This will be the second time the dairy checkoff, through Dairy Management Inc.’s “Undeniably Dairy” campaign, has worked with MrBeast. In late 2019, the checkoff began a strategy of working with influential gamers as a way of showing up in unexpected places to reach its Gen Z (ages 9 to 24) target audience, of which 90 percent or more are gaming. MrBeast and other influential gamers participated in virtual dairy farm tours and incorporated their learnings into content that millions saw.

Donaldson, though, recently visited a dairy farm in his hometown of Greenville, N.C., to see the hard work and commitment to the environment and animals in person. Footage from the visit is featured in a TikTok video that delivers more insights into the true source of milk production.

“These are the bold, innovative steps the checkoff is taking to drive broad awareness of our farmers, and we are proud to do this in partnership with MrBeast, who is one of the world’s most recognized influencers,” said Barbara O’Brien, president and CEO of Dairy Management Inc. “Gen Z looks for authenticity, humor and voices they can relate to, and we know MrBeast will be effective in portraying how dairy remains a health and wellness solution and is produced in a way that is environmentally friendly.”

The partnership is already building awareness for dairy. In the Minecraft competition video, participants experienced a dedicated dairy level while MrBeast delivered facts about dairy’s environmental progress and showed appreciation for America’s dairy farmers. He referenced that milk has nutritional benefits and great taste and is produced in a way that is good for the planet.

In less than 24 hours of the video going live, it had become the No. 1 trending video on all of YouTube and had more than 3 million views and thousands of comments.

“My generation didn’t grow up on gaming, but my kids and grandkids did and it’s great to see how much excitement they have over MrBeast working with our industry,” said Pennsylvania dairy farmer Marilyn Hershey, who serves as chair of Dairy Management Inc. “These are the consumers we need to be reaching and this is the platform we need to be on to effectively do it. The checkoff is bringing the dairy story to where they are and delivering it through one of the most recognizable names possible.”

