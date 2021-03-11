Checkoff Expands Consumer Reach Through Fuel Up to Play 60, Undeniably Dairy Programs

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Working with National Football League (NFL) players and Discovery Education, the dairy checkoff is unveiling initiatives that provide fresh opportunities for consumers and youth to engage with dairy and learn about the industry’s sustainability story.

The efforts include the Smoothie Blitz, created in partnership with the checkoff-led Fuel Up to Play 60 program, and a new Undeniably Dairy “Farming to the Future” Virtual Field Trip with Discovery Education. Both programs seek to highlight dairy’s unique health and wellness benefits, as well as farmers’ commitment to the planet.

“These efforts are about continuing momentum of the idea that dairy is an important part of everyday life,” said Beth Engelmann, chief operations officer of Dairy Management Inc. (DMI). “With an added focus on the holistic wellness that today’s generation craves, we’re showcasing how dairy contributes to your mind and body in a variety of ways. We’re also showcasing that farmers make these products possible through practices that are good for their animals and the environment.”

Engelmann said the Smoothie Blitz will tap into the consumer craze for smoothies and leverage the star power and influence of high-profile NFL players, who will square off in a bracket-style tournament to see who can create the best dairy-based smoothie.

Players will feature their signature smoothie recipes during 60-second videos that will live on their social media and DMI’s Dairy Good channels. Fans will vote on their favorite via social media to determine who advances to the championship round, exponentially growing the exposure of these videos.

The action begins March 15 with NFL players Mark Ingram (free agent) competing against Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints). Brother tandems Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks will go up against Devin and Jason McCourty, who both play for the New England Patriots.

In conjunction with the Smoothie Blitz, DMI will activate a contest for students to share their own smoothie creations. The winner will become the Fuel Up to Play 60 2021 Smoothie Correspondent and will create a video with an NFL player, who will make the student’s recipe. The video will be shared on Fuel Up to Play 60 social channels, as well as in the Fuel Up to Play 60 Homeroom.

In addition, Undeniably Dairy’s “Farming to the Future” Virtual Field Trip, created through the checkoff’s partnership with Discovery Education, became available to classrooms across the country on March 4 at DiscoverUndeniablyDairy.com.

The virtual field trip features dairy farmers Kelsey O’Shea (New York) and Tara Vander Dussen (New Mexico, also an environmental scientist) showcasing their animal care and environmental commitments. The program includes a visit with Leslie Bonci, a sports dietitian and National Dairy Council ambassador, who speaks to how dairy can help build strong bodies. Also participating is celebrity chef Carla Hall, who delivers a message of how dairy farmers are helping to feed our growing population and the importance of fresh, nutritious foods.

To learn more about the dairy checkoff and U.S. dairy industry, visit www.usdairy.com.

