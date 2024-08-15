Checkoff Strategy Focuses on Dairy’s Link to Brain Health

ROSEMONT, ILL. – The first 1,000 days of a baby’s life – encompassing pregnancy through the child’s second birthday – is a critical period for brain development. During this time, a baby’s brain grows from about 10,000 brain cells in the first month of pregnancy to a staggering 10 billion by the sixth month.

Nutrition is a key driver of this incredible development and dairy can significantly impact a child’s cognitive development and overall success in life, thanks to nutrients including iodine and choline.

Expecting mothers and new parents are seeking guidance on how to best nourish their child and lay the foundation for lifelong health, particularly regarding cognitive development. To address this, the dairy checkoff is launching several strategies to highlight another benefit of dairy consumption.

Checkoff organizations Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), National Dairy Council (NDC), Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, U.S. Dairy Export Council, Newtrient, GENYOUth and the 16-team state and regional network are joined by MilkPEP to collectively elevate awareness and understanding of dairy’s contributions to the 1,000-day period.

“We identified a topic that’s of pressing concern and interest among thought leader audiences and consumers and has very strong dairy science behind it,” said Heather Oldani, head of marketing communications and affairs for DMI. “This is a collective effort that has different avenues for individual organizations within the dairy community to participate. Everyone will add a drop into the bucket and those drops will create an ocean effect for a bigger awareness and impact in the marketplace.”

The strategies include:

· Media Partnerships: Good Housekeeping and USA Today will each publish two articles in September, introducing readers to the science-backed importance of the first 1,000 days. Follow-up articles will discuss key nutrients needed during pregnancy that are found in dairy. This campaign, which runs through October, includes print ads and social media promotions through Good Housekeeping and USA Today’s channels.

· Social Media Strategy: The checkoff and MilkPEP will engage social media influencers to share relevant content with their followers. These influencers, including young parents, will discuss the role of dairy in their experiences, post recipes featuring dairy, and offer tips for incorporating more milk, cheese and yogurt into family meals. Additionally, NDC Ambassador Marina Chaparro, a pediatric dietitian, will promote dairy’s role in brain health through her channels and bilingual Nutrachicos site, which includes a free course on feeding toddlers. Ryann Kipping, a notable prenatal nutritionist on Instagram and TikTok, also will highlight dairy’s importance during the first 1,000 days. And MilkPEP will work with three credentialed experts to share the message with the media and consumers in August.

· Health & Wellness Partnerships, Collaborations, and Pediatric Care Specialist Engagement: NDC has launched a multi-year initiative with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to develop a nutrition education program for pediatricians and pediatric trainees. NDC is also collaborating with WIC to help educate about dairy’s role as a key component of maternal health and early childhood wellness. NDC will continue to engage leading health organizations such as the National Medical Association and will be at AAP’s annual meeting in October, which expects 6,000 pediatricians in attendance. Additionally, through the checkoff’s Mayo Clinic collaboration, dairy-focused nutrition content is featured on Mayo Clinic Press’ website as well as on a dedicated Parenting Hub, including information specific to the first 1,000 days.

· Checkoff-Produced Content: the checkoff will continue promoting content via its Undeniably Dairy channels. Stories at USDairy.com such as Dairy Foods for Infant Brain Development & Cognition and Top Benefits of Dairy For Cognitive Development in Infancy will be shared via Facebook, X and Instagram. Video content also will be posted on TikTok in an “edu-tainment” style to address questions about what foods to eat during pregnancy and after birth.

Megan Maisano, director of nutrition and regulatory affairs for NDC, is confident this collective strategy will resonate with health professionals and consumers given its solid scientific foundation. She notes an AAP statement identifying 14 essential nutrients for early brain development, with dairy providing seven of them.

“At the end of the day, every parent and care provider just wants their child to reach their full potential and do better than the generation before,” Maisano said. “Good nutrition during pregnancy, lactation and early childhood plays a foundational role in enabling a child to grow, learn and thrive. Dairy is an affordable, accessible food group that contributes really important nutrients, especially in those early years.”

