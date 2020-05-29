Checkoff’s National Dairy Month Efforts Include ‘Raising Gallons’ Video, ‘30 Days of Dairy’

ROSEMONT, Ill. – In celebration of National Dairy Month, Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) and state and regional checkoff teams around the country are showcasing dairy’s resilience and community impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The efforts begin on June 1 – World Milk Day – with a “Raising Gallons” video that DMI created in partnership with state and regional checkoff organizations. The video features Olympians, NFL players, famous chefs and others raising a gallon of milk to show their appreciation for dairy farmers while supporting the checkoff’s goal of getting nutritious dairy to food-insecure Americans through its Feeding America partnership.

The video fittingly is kicked off by Pennsylvania dairy farmer and DMI Chair Marilyn Hershey and concludes with Feeding America’s Director of Dairy Supply Chain Partnerships Jerod Matthews, who encourages consumers to post their own “raising gallons” photo using #UndeniablyDairy. MilkPEP will match donations to its GiveAGallon campaign up to $100,000.

“This pandemic has shown just how essential Feeding America and dairy farmers are to helping feed those in need,” Hershey said. “We’re working toward a common goal, and our checkoff strategy of getting dairy into the hands of those who need it wouldn’t be possible without Feeding America and its nationwide network of 200 local food banks.”

Additional checkoff-led efforts nationally and locally will promote “30 Days of Dairy” throughout June. Each day of the month will be filled with virtual farm tours and content that celebrates the role dairy plays in people’s lives while illustrating dairy farmers’ resilience and contributions to their communities, tagged with a newly created “30 Days of Dairy” badge.

“The celebration of National Dairy Month has taken on new meaning this year given the global pandemic,” said Heather Oldani, executive vice president of communications for DMI. “Despite challenging times, farmers have shown a tireless commitment to waking up each morning to ensure a safe, nutritious supply of dairy is available at our grocery stores, in our homes and in community food banks. The essential role farmers have played has made it possible for the rest of us to continue to enjoy the dairy foods we all love.”

The checkoff also will promote dairy-centric recipes for summer, with stay-at-home cooking expected to continue as a major activity for many families. Content will be published on DMI’s redesigned website – www.usdairy.com – as well as through state and regional organizations.

