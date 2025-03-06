Cheers to 15 Years of Plant-Based Beverage Innovation from Califia Farms

Califia Celebrates Milestone with Birthday Cake Almond Creamer, Expanded Innovations



LOS ANGELES – Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, is celebrating 15 years of plant-based innovation. To commemorate the milestone, Califia launched Birthday Cake Almond Creamer, an irresistibly smooth and sweet creamer that transforms daily coffee into a festive celebration. Continuing its legacy of delicious, plant-based beverages in the signature curvy bottle, the brand is announcing expansions to its popular organic line.

“Califia has been at the forefront of the growth and evolution of the plant-based beverage industry for the last 15 years. It feels right to mark this milestone with the delicious innovation we are known for, and we hope all our fans will toast our birthday with this festive new creamer that makes every sip feel like a celebration,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. “We’re proud of our legacy of irresistibly good products that meet the evolving needs of consumers – from the plant curious to the plant committed – and we’re only getting started.”

To keep the party going on social, Califia has also partnered with Is It Cake? fan-favorite Jonny Manganello to create a delicious cake version of Birthday Cake Almond Creamer. Califia’s new product line-up includes:

Birthday Cake Almond Creamer : Combining the smooth, creamy texture of almond milk with the sweet, irresistible flavors of vanilla cake, rich frosting, and colorful sprinkles, it blends smoothly into both hot and iced coffee, capturing the joy of a birthday party in every sip. Made with 25% less sugar than leading brands*, Birthday Cake continues Califia’s legacy of innovation and bringing better-for-you, trending flavors to aspiring at-home baristas everywhere. MSRP: $5.89, available now for a limited time at Kroger and select Wegmans and Wakefern retailers.

Looking Back: Califia’s Founding Journey

Califia Farms began with a focus on premium juices made from imperfect fruit grown at home in California. The 2013 expansion into plant milks in the same iconic, curvy bottle immediately set it apart on shelves – and still does. Today, Califia’s diverse product portfolio ranges from Almond-, Oat- and Coconutmilk, to Barista options tailored for cafes and coffee lovers, to coffees and creamers that meeting demand for those who are their own barista at home. Driven by shifting consumer demands for clean and sustainable products, Califia introduced hugely successful organic options with simple ingredients in 2023.

Keenly aware of its impact and responsibility as a global citizen, Califia Farms’ innovation extends beyond product lines to sustainability efforts. The company continues to reduce its footprint, contributes to resilient agriculture and accelerates the circular economy, through actions like converting to 100% recycled plastic in all its bottles and working with almond growers to plant organic crops.

To learn more about Califia’s journey to create irresistibly good plant-based options, follow along on social at @califiafarms and online at www.califiafarms.com.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based options. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and teas, and are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Driven by shifting consumer demands for clean and sustainable products, Califia introduced hugely successful organic options with simple ingredients in 2023. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

*Califia Farms sweetened creamers contains 3g or sugar per serving vs. an avg of 4g per serving of the leading sweetened plant-based creamer brand.