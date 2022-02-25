CheeseExpo Tackles Workforce Issues with Dairy Industry Leaders

MADISON, WI – It’s no secret: recruiting and retaining a high-quality workforce is a challenge. Refresh your strategies and meet new talent at CheeseExpo, April 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Act by March 1 to secure your registration discount at CheeseExpo.org.

“Dairy processors, manufacturers, and suppliers know their employees are the foundation of everything they do, and they’re making major investments to attract, retain and train their valued staff,” said Executive Director John Umhoefer of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WMCA), which hosts CheeseExpo in partnership with the Center for Dairy Research. “We’re proud to offer industry leaders a targeted track of CheeseExpo programming to help them address the workforce issues they’re facing now and in the future.”

Throughout CheeseExpo, a wealth of professional development opportunities await you, from networking events to 600+ supplier booths to educational seminars. On Wednesday, April 13, join WCMA for a deep dive into current workforce issues and strategies for change. Seminar programming includes a U.S. Labor Market Analysis and Forecast offered by Dennis Winters, a nationally-recognized human resources expert serving as Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Development, and Peer-to-Peer Human Resources Panel, featuring practical insights from three of the dairy processing industry’s leading employers on their impactful strategies to navigate the labor shortage, engage employees for maximum productivity, and embrace diversity and new workplace policies to attract and retain top talent. CheeseExpo 2022 will also offer an interactive, inspiring Leading Through Change Mini-Workshop, led by Cynthia Wentland, MBA, Certified Coach, and Founder of Intentionaleaders, LLC, designed to highlight the tools and mindset needed to successfully implement shifts in workplace policies, processes, and technology.

On Tuesday, April 12, employers will value the bustling WCMA Job Fair. Member companies and cooperatives will have the exclusive opportunity to meet career-ready students hailing from 15 colleges and universities across the country. Later, CheeseExpo attendees under 40 will enjoy an opportunity to build connections with fellow employees in the dairy processing industry at WCMA’s Young Professionals event. As you explore all of CheeseExpo’s world-class offerings, watch for salutes to emerging leaders in the industry: graduates of WCMA’s popular training programs.

Don’t miss out on these one-of-a-kind chances to grow your workforce, support employee growth, and build a strong foundation for the future of your business. Visit CheeseExpo.org by March 1 to register at a special 10 percent discount!