Cheesemakers Celebrates 25 Years of Business

CLEVELAND, Texas — Cheesemakers is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing authentic Mexican cheese to customers around the world. Founded in 1997, Cheesemakers is a family-run business where the dream started early in childhood for James C. Keliehor, P.E. — on the family farm in South Texas where fresh dairy products were made. From butter to cheese curds, little did anyone know this would be the beginning impressions of a thriving business.

Cheesemakers is a leader in the Mexican cheese industry, providing a wide variety of cheeses to customers in the United States, Mexico, and beyond. Cheesemakers is proud to offer a variety of Authentic Mexican style cheeses, including queso fresco, queso blanco panela, queso Oaxaca, queso Cotija, and more. In addition, Cheesemakers has developed a line of specialty goat cheeses, such as peppercorn, garlic and cilantro, and candied jalapeno hatch!

The Cheesemakers’ Manufacturing Plant

For decades, Cheesemakers has been a family-owned business dedicated to providing customers with authentic Mexican cheese products. The company has earned a reputation for producing only the highest quality products. Cheesemakers is committed to using only the finest ingredients while producing cheeses that meet the strictest safety standards.

Headquartered in Montgomery County, the company’s manufacturing plant is an FDA and Texas Department of Health inspected facility, as well as being Third Party Audited in accordance with the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Cheesemakers is further certified as a Safe Quality Food (SQF) facility, meaning they can meet their customers’ stringent food safety requirements.

Cheesemakers is passionate about innovation and creativity and is happy to provide custom, private label products to meet their customers’ needs. The company is committed to excellence in all aspects of cheese production and has become a leader in the industry as a result. The company’s commitment to safety and quality, as well as its dedication to customer satisfaction, make them the ideal partner for all your Mexican cheese needs.

Where to Find Cheesemakers’ Products:

You can find Cheesemakers products at the following locations in Texas: Jaimito Mexican Style Cheeses (named for James’ son) and Lone Star Chevre (named for the location of the plant in Montgomery County, Texas birthplace of the Lone Star Flag and his daughter as she is his “Little Miss Lone Star”), in your favorite gourmet grocery stores, authentic restaurants and fine hotels.