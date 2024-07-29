Chobani and La Colombe Release Pumpkin Spice Portfolio

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. — Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for Greek Yogurt, and La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster, are getting into the festive fall spirit with the reveal of their 2024 pumpkin spice collection, which includes two new seasonal products – Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Drink and Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Barista Oatmilk. Yes – it’s already #PumpkinSpiceSeason!

Chobani’s Pumpkin Spice line has the whole family in mind. Options range from Chobani® Flip yogurt, a favorite among kids that combines yogurt and crunchy mix-ins, to Barista Oatmilk, La Colombe® Draft Lattes and Chobani® Coffee Creamer made with real cream that allows adults to indulge in these seasonal flavors.

This year, Chobani introduced two new offerings and like all Chobani products, they are made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives, providing all the satisfaction for your pumpkin spice cravings without the guilt:

NEW Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Drink : Real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices available in a convenient on-the-go format. Available in a 7-ounce single-serve drink at a suggested retail price of $1.99.

: Real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices available in a convenient on-the-go format. Available in a 7-ounce single-serve drink at a suggested retail price of $1.99. NEW Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Barista Oatmilk: Spice up coffee, tea, espresso drinks and dirty sodas with barista-style oatmilk, featuring additional oats in an optimized recipe that creates superior frothing capabilities. Available in a 24-ounce format at a suggested retail price of $4.49.

In addition to the new pumpkin spice items, Chobani is bringing back beloved fan-favorites across their portfolio including:

Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt : Enjoy real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices of nutmeg and cinnamon in a 5.3-ounce, single-serve cup at a suggested retail price of $1.59.

: Enjoy real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices of nutmeg and cinnamon in a 5.3-ounce, single-serve cup at a suggested retail price of $1.59. Chobani® Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip : Oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies tumble together in Chobani Pumpkin Greek Yogurt. Available in 4.5-ounce, single-serve cups at a suggested retail price of $1.79.

: Oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies tumble together in Chobani Pumpkin Greek Yogurt. Available in 4.5-ounce, single-serve cups at a suggested retail price of $1.79. Chobani® Zero Sugar* Pumpkin Spice : Chobani’s one-of-a-kind Greek Yogurt with zero sugar* is now available for a limited time in the flavor of the season. Enjoy pumpkin-spiced notes in every spoonful. Available in 5.3-ounce, single-serve cups at a suggested retail price of $1.59.

: Chobani’s one-of-a-kind Greek Yogurt with zero sugar* is now available for a limited time in the flavor of the season. Enjoy pumpkin-spiced notes in every spoonful. Available in 5.3-ounce, single-serve cups at a suggested retail price of $1.59. Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer : Made with real cream and milk, cane sugar, and natural flavors give every sip of coffee a warm, pumpkin spiced note. Available in 24-ounce cartons at a suggested retail price of $5.49.

: Made with real cream and milk, cane sugar, and natural flavors give every sip of coffee a warm, pumpkin spiced note. Available in 24-ounce cartons at a suggested retail price of $5.49. Chobani® Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Drink : Taste the rich flavor of pumpkin spice in a creamy oat drink made from the goodness of whole grain oats. Available in a 32-ounce carton at a suggested retail price of $4.29.

: Taste the rich flavor of pumpkin spice in a creamy oat drink made from the goodness of whole grain oats. Available in a 32-ounce carton at a suggested retail price of $4.29. La Colombe® Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte: Made with cold brewed dark Colombian roast blended with real pumpkin puree and flavors of warming spices for a delicious take on a fall favorite with at least 50% less sugar1 than the average ready-to-drink flavored coffee beverage. Products are available at retail prices ranging from $3.29 for individual cans and $9.99 for 9 fl oz 4-packs. This August, all 32 La Colombe® café locations will offer a Pumpkin Pie Oat Chai Draft Latte on tap combining the flavors of fall with the coffee roaster’s signature velvety smooth beverage.

“Pumpkin spice has gone from a seasonal trend to a highly anticipated staple, and we at Chobani and La Colombe couldn’t be more excited to release these quintessential fall flavors now.” said Niel Sandfort, Chobani Chief Innovation Offer. “We are pleased to introduce our new innovations, Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Drink and Pumpkin Spice Barista Oatmilk, as well as bring back our tried-and-true pumpkin offerings that embody the fall season.”

Starting now, fall enthusiasts can get their pumpkin spice fix in-store and online at retailers nationwide. For more information about Chobani please visit www.chobani.com and La Colombe at www.lacolombe.com.

*Not a low-calorie food

1 La Colombe dairy-based lattes have 9-15g sugar per 11 fl oz, average ready to drink dairy-based flavored coffee beverages has 33g sugar per 11 fl oz, according to the USDA.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America’s No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company’s philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world’s first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe’s celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide.

For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.