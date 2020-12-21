Chobani Debuts New Yogurts & Drinks With Immunity-Supporting Probiotics; Expands Chobani Oat Milks with New Zero Sugar

NORWICH, N.Y. — Chobani, maker of Greek yogurts, oat milks, probiotic drinks, and creamers, announced the debut of the new World of Chobani Probiotics, a full portfolio of probiotic yogurts and drinks, kids pouches and shakes, and non-dairy functional beverages with immunity-supporting probiotics. Chobani also added new items to the company’s batch-made oat-based platform, including the vegan-friendly Chobani® Oat Zero Sugar1 with 0 grams of sugar and two new Chobani® Oat Coffee Creamers.

The new Chobani® Probiotic yogurts and yogurt drinks have a diverse blend of scientifically confirmed probiotic strains with multiple benefits for immune, digestive and gut health, bringing a proactive approach to a new generation of probiotic consumers. Today, consumers are looking for immunity-boosting products but very few understand what probiotics are. An estimated 60% of consumers say that supporting their immune system will continue to be important after COVID-192.

To meet this need, Chobani is introducing new Chobani® Probiotic yogurts and yogurt drinks and Little Chobani™ Probiotic pouches and shakes, elevating the perception and understanding of probiotics in a new way for adults and children. Perfect for at home, or on-the-go nourishment, this diverse blend of four scientifically confirmed proven probiotic strains includes LGG®, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, and L. Casei.

“Today we’re in four exciting growth categories, adding delicious nutritious new oat milks, creamers, and functional beverages to our expanded yogurt portfolio,” said Peter McGuinness, President & COO of Chobani. “But even as we expand into new categories, it’s always in addition to a strong and growing dairy based yogurt business. There’s no question that the importance of immunity has taken on new meaning in these times and that’s why so many of our foods and drinks have benefits of probiotics to support immunity, digestive and gut health.”

Measured probiotics (supplements and yogurt) are a $1.38 billion category3, but yogurt only represents 40% of the market. Yogurt and probiotics are a natural pair with live and active cultures unlike pill supplements. In 2020, the total yogurt category’s U.S. dollar sales have increased 4.4% year-to-date from a year-ago, while total Greek Yogurt dollar sales over the same period have jumped 8.1%4.

Like all Chobani products, Chobani® Probiotic yogurts, drinks, and pouches are made with only non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, starches, or artificial flavors.

Chobani® Probiotic yogurt cups are available in Blueberry, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Peach at a suggested retail price of $1.49 per 5.3oz cup. Chobani® Probiotic yogurt-based drinks are available in Raspberry Acai, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Passion Orange Guava at a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 6-pack (each 4 fl oz).

Expanding the World of Chobani® Oat

Chobani deeply believes that people have great taste, they just need better options. A year ago, the company announced Chobani’s biggest expansion ever by adding an entire platform of batch-made oat-based drinks and cultured oat blends. These innovations have come to market as oat beverage sales soared 272% in dollar sales in 2020 year-to-date, while total coffee creamer sales have increased nearly 20% over the same period5.

Beginning in December, Chobani will further expand its oat-based platform:

Chobani® Oat Zero Sugar 1 : A new vegan-friendly drink with 0g of sugar and no lactose, nuts or gluten at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 52 fl oz multi-serve.

1 A new vegan-friendly drink with 0g of sugar and no lactose, nuts or gluten at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 52 fl oz multi-serve. Chobani® Oat Coffee Creamers: Available in Original and Vanilla, Chobani’s oat-based creamers are vegan-friendly, made with organic oats, and do not contain lactose, nuts or gluten. Priced at $3.99 per 24 fl oz multi-serve.

Chobani is also expanding offerings across its existing platforms, including:

Chobani® Coffee Creamer Flip™ Edition – Almond Coco Loco Inspired™: Made from farm-fresh cream, with natural chocolate, coconut and almond flavors. Inspired by Chobani’s #1 selling Flip® flavor.

Made from farm-fresh cream, with natural chocolate, coconut and almond flavors. Inspired by Chobani’s #1 selling Flip® flavor. Chobani® Coffee Creamer S’mores Flavored: This limited-batch is made from farm-fresh cream & only natural ingredients, inspired by a classic campfire snack S’more S’mores™, the #2 selling Flip® product from Chobani.

This limited-batch is made from farm-fresh cream & only natural ingredients, inspired by a classic campfire snack S’more S’mores™, the #2 selling Flip® product from Chobani. Chobani® Flip® Chocolate Trifecta: Chocolate Low-Fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with Double Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Brownies & Chocolate Cookies.

Chocolate Low-Fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with Double Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Brownies & Chocolate Cookies. Chobani® Flip® Peppermint Perfection: This limited-batch Vanilla Low-Fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt is made with Dark Chocolate Cookies, Peppermint Chunks & Dark Chocolate.

This limited-batch Vanilla Low-Fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt is made with Dark Chocolate Cookies, Peppermint Chunks & Dark Chocolate. Chobani® Layered Greek Yogurt Spiced Hot Chocolate: Thick and tart, Vanilla Spiced Yogurt® (2% milkfat) atop an ooey gooey layer of chocolate on the bottom.

Thick and tart, Vanilla Spiced Yogurt® (2% milkfat) atop an ooey gooey layer of chocolate on the bottom. Chobani® Layered Greek Yogurt Raspberry Chocolate: This limited-batch is made with vanilla chocolate chip low-fat Greek yogurt (2% milkfat) with raspberry on the bottom, a fun and playful take on a nostalgic dessert sold in a 4-pack.

About Chobani

Our founding mission was “better food for more people” but over a decade later, as we’ve grown from a yogurt company to a modern food-focused wellness brand, Chobani has expanded our guiding vision to include more goals to achieve nutritional, social, and environmental wellness. Leading the change is Chobani’s ambition “to make universal wellness happen sooner.” In short, Chobani uses food as a force for good for all, focusing philanthropic efforts on humanity and giving a portion of the company’s annual profits to support the needs of our communities. As the maker of America’s No. 1-selling Greek Yogurt brand, Chobani has since expanded its portfolio to include oat milks, non-dairy probiotic drinks, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. All Chobani products are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Chobani products are available nationwide throughout North America, with manufacturing in Australia, and distribution in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

