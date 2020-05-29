Chobani Donates $ 150,000 to Help Military Families in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As military families across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Chobani is stepping in to offer some help.

The yogurt company announced a $150,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a San Antonio-based national nonprofit that serves military families.

“The funding allocated to the San Antonio region comes from the more than $1 million raised from Chobani’s first-of-its-kind Hero Batch, which was developed by Chobani Veterans to uphold the company’s commitment to universal wellness and give back to America’s military families,” Chobani announced in a news release.

