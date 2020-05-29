Chobani Donates $ 150,000 to Help Military Families in San Antonio

Fares Sabawi, KSAT Dairy May 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – As military families across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Chobani is stepping in to offer some help.

The yogurt company announced a $150,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a San Antonio-based national nonprofit that serves military families.

“The funding allocated to the San Antonio region comes from the more than $1 million raised from Chobani’s first-of-its-kind Hero Batch, which was developed by Chobani Veterans to uphold the company’s commitment to universal wellness and give back to America’s military families,” Chobani announced in a news release.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSAT

Related Articles

Dairy

Chobani CEO: America is Failing its Dairy Farmers

July 23, 2019 Hamdi Ulukaya for CNN Business Perspectives

“As the founder of a yogurt company that takes in a billion pounds of milk each year, we depend on more than 1,000 dairy farms across America, and wolves are the least of their problems. Thanks to record-low milk prices, dropping dairy consumption rates, industry consolidation, global competition and unfair and untrue consumer fears that dairy causes everything from cancer to diabetes, America’s dairy farmers are facing their worst crisis since at least the Great Depression.”