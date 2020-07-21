Chobani Launches Portfolio of Nutritional Foods & Drinks, Including Probiotic Drinks and Lactose-Free Greek Yogurts

NORWICH, N.Y. – Chobani, America’s #1 Greek Yogurt Brand[1], today announced several new food and drink innovations that harness the power of good food, delivering the nutritional power of nature to everyone. Starting this month, new innovations debuting at grocery and retail stores nationwide include Chobani Probiotic, refreshing and fruity plant-based beverages, and Chobani Complete, lactose-free Greek Yogurt food and drinks filled with protein and amino acids to fuel busy lifestyles.

Nutrition has always been a part of Chobani’s “DNNA,” which stands for “delicious, nutritious, natural, and accessible.” It’s also our driving focus into the future, as Chobani believes that when you combine quality, craft, and real nourishment of our bodies, you create something special— something that can fuel you further than you ever thought possible.

Today’s consumers agree, with 65% of adults seeking functional benefits from their food and drink[2] and one in four consumers are actively seeking out foods for a specific health benefit[3]. And eight in 10 Millennials and 67% of Gen Xers and Boomers believe that food directly impacts their energy and mental clarity5.

“With every trip to the store, consumers are looking to do more than just fill their bellies. They want healthier foods and drinks to calm their minds, restore their bodies, and replenish their energy,” said Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani. “Natural nutrition is a driving focus of our future. We’re proud to bring ChobaniÒ Probiotic—a plant-based, fermented organic drink— and ChobaniÒ Complete loaded with up to 25 grams of protein to the aisles, each with the perfect combination of flavor, function, and packed with probiotics and other key nutrients for busy onthe-go modern families.”

Chobani Probiotic, the perfect beverage with a functional kick

Refreshing and fruity, our new ChobaniÒ Probiotic drinks start with a base of whole grain oats and fruit juice and are fermented with a blend of probiotic cultures to support digestive and immune health. They are then woven together with a blend of organic fruit and herbal extracts with a light effervescence into the perfect combination of flavor and function.

Functional beverages are the fastest-growing beverage segment and that increased demand is being propelled by probiotics drinks over the next two to three years.[1] Chobani(r) Probiotic is a great way for consumers who are looking to continue on their wellness journey to tap into this trend.

Key facts:

Chobani Probiotic Ò drinks are available in Lemon Ginger, Pineapple Turmeric, Peach Mint, and Cherry Hibiscus tea ($3.79 per 14oz bottle).

All Chobani Ò Probiotic beverages are plant-based, non-dairy, certified organic and are made with non-GMO ingredients. Each bottle has 80 calories with 11g of sugar, and contains billions of probiotics.

ChobaniÒ Probiotic beverages don't contain any sweetener ingredients, like cane sugar or honey. Instead, the sweetness of ChobaniÒ Probiotics comes from the natural process of enzymes breaking down the whole grain oats, which makes for the perfect environment for our 6 live and active cultures to thrive.

Chobani Complete—Advanced Yogurt That Solves the Nutrition Puzzle

Crafted to fuel busy lifestyles and help keep you full, ChobaniÒ Complete is Chobani’s new highprotein and easy to digest lactose-free yogurt with 0g of added sugar1. This new Greek Yogurt platform is a perfectly balanced, nutritious option for when your day is jam-packed, or can serve as the ideal pre- or post-workout fuel you need to keep you going.

Key facts:

Available in 3 different formats:

o 5.3oz cups are available in Blueberry, Key Lime, Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Peach (SRP $1.49)

o 10fl oz shakes are available in Banana Cream, Mixed Berry Vanilla, Strawberry Cream, and Vanilla (SRP $1.99)

o 24oz tubs are available in Vanilla (SRP $5.99)

Every Chobani Ò Complete product has 15-25g of complete protein, zero grams of added sugar 1 , is a good source of fiber, diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, and lactose-free.

Complete product has 15-25g of complete protein, zero grams of added sugar , is a good source of fiber, diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, and lactose-free. Packed with protein and offers the full set of 20 nutritionally-important amino acids, including all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins for the body but cannot be produced by the body and need to come from our diets.

Contains billions of probiotics as well as prebiotic fibers so your body can get the best of both worlds. While the probiotic cultures support digestive and immune health, prebiotic fibers are a triple threat – they help keep your digestion on track, keep you feeling full and satisfied, and taste naturally sweet, without adding sugar to the product.

Like all Chobani products, ChobaniÒ Complete is made with only Non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, starches, or artificial flavors. We also only use locally-sourced milk.

Chobani is also expanding our offerings across existing platforms, including:

Chobani Greek Yogurt PB&J : Our latest charity flavor is a strawberry Greek Yogurt that mixes with peanut butter. Importantly, 100% of all profits from every PB&J 4-pack purchased by consumers will support Feeding America Ò member food banks.

: Our latest charity flavor is a strawberry Greek Yogurt that mixes with peanut butter. Importantly, 100% of all profits from every PB&J 4-pack purchased by consumers will support Feeding America member food banks. Chobani Ò Flip Ò Red Velvet Cupcake : A nostalgic & delicious combo of cream cheeseflavored, low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with red velvet crunch, chocolate cookie pieces, & red velvet bark.

: A nostalgic & delicious combo of cream cheeseflavored, low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with red velvet crunch, chocolate cookie pieces, & red velvet bark. Chobani Ò Flip Ò Lemon Meringue* Pie : This popular dessert-inspired treat showcases lemon low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with pastry crumbles, icing pieces, & sweet lemon clusters. (*Does not contain eggs)

: This popular dessert-inspired treat showcases lemon low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt with pastry crumbles, icing pieces, & sweet lemon clusters. (*Does not contain eggs) Chobani Ò Flip Ò Banana Cream Pie : Cream cheese chunks, pie crust, & toasted sugar bits the mix magically with banana low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt.

: Cream cheese chunks, pie crust, & toasted sugar bits the mix magically with banana low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt. ChobaniÒ Gimmies™ Super Berry Rocket: Real blueberries, raspberries, & strawberries blended with low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt in a mess-free pouch.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

About Chobani

Maker of America’s No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Squeezable Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Less Sugar

Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Gimmies™, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Nut Butter products, NonDairy Chobani™ Coconut Blends and Drinks, Chobani™ Oat Drink and Barista Edition,

Chobani® Oat Blend, Chobani® Oat Blend with Crunch, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with

Oatmeal, Chobani™ Coffee Creamers, Chobani® Probiotic and Chobani® Complete—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. All Chobani dairy products are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the

U.S., Mexico, Canada and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

