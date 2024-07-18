Chobani Makes Food a Force for Good, Launching Shelf-Stable Super Milk Exclusively for Those in Need

Chobani will make an average of 145,000 pounds of nutrient rich dairy available monthly

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. — Chobani, LLC, a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek Yogurt, launched its first-ever shelf-stable low-fat dairy milk, Chobani Super Milk. This latest product innovation is nutrient rich and is made specifically to be donated to support people impacted by disasters as well as help some of the most vulnerable in Chobani’s hometowns.

“We know food is essential, but it becomes an even greater need during natural disasters. What we did at Chobani was make a solution that could be deployed when and where it’s needed. We call it Super Milk – high protein, high fiber, nutritious milk that is wholesome and shelf stable,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. “It’s been a true gift for our entire team to bring this to life. We are humbled and honored to help those in need during hard times.”

Developed to help the American Red Cross and Chobani’s local food bank and pantry partners, Chobani Super Milk addresses a critical need by providing access to nutrient-dense, high-protein, low-fat dairy to those who need it most. On average, the American Red Cross responds to approximately 65,000 disasters annually across the United States1. At the same time, there are already 44 million Americans facing food insecurity2. Chobani will produce an average of 145,000 pounds of Chobani Super Milk monthly to be deployed by the American Red Cross nationally in areas facing natural disasters and to local partners in central New York and southern Idaho communities.

Ulukaya continued, “We are spreading Super Milk across the country through amazing partnerships with the American Red Cross and local foodbanks and pantries in southern Idaho and central New York. We are so proud to work with these inspiring organizations who are focused on delivering food to more people. We could not make this impact without the power of these partnerships, and it is an honor to work together.”

“I’m inspired by forward-thinking Annual Disaster Giving Program members like Chobani that make it possible for us to support those in need at a moment’s notice,” said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “Last week, Chobani sent a truckload of Super Milk to New Mexico in just a few days, helping power our relief efforts for those impacted by the wildfires. We’re grateful for their generosity and partnership as families continue to rely on the Red Cross for vital comfort and care in the wake of more frequent and intense disasters.”

Like all Chobani products, Chobani Super Milk is made with high-quality, wholesome ingredients. With a 9-month shelf life and no need for refrigeration until opened, the 32 fl oz package provides 4 servings per container and offers 13g of protein – 50% more protein than traditional milk – 7g prebiotic fiber for digestive health, 9g of sugar – 25% less sugar than traditional milk and no sugar added3 – 400mg of calcium – 25% more calcium than traditional milk, and is fortified with Vitamins A & D.*

Super Milk was created after Chobani recognized the need for nutritious, high-quality dairy products during disaster relief efforts that do not require refrigeration. The shelf-stable nature of Super Milk also addresses the logistic and supply chain challenges often associated with providing dairy to food banks and pantries. A portion of Chobani Super Milk will be donated to food banks and pantries in Chobani’s hometowns providing a nutrient dense protein rich product to people facing food insecurity in its own backyard, where 12% of people in Idaho’s Twin Falls County and over 12% and 13% of people in New Yorks Otsego and Chenango County’s experience food insecurity4. Chobani, a leading advocate for fighting hunger and increasing food access, has donated over 6.4 million pounds of food across the U.S. since 2022.

Since its founding, Chobani has believed that business can be a force for good and so does its partners. With support from Tetra Pak, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), and IFF for ingredients and packaging, Chobani was able to bring Super Milk to life and share its commitment to not only provide good food for all but help those in times of need.

