Chobani Nurtures Community Connection Through New Impact Batch Partners

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. — Chobani was built on a simple yet profound belief: business can be a force for good. As a food and beverage maker, Chobani recognizes that food has the power to do more than just nourish the body — it can spark hope, foster connection, and build stronger communities.

Chobani is proud to share the next chapter in that journey — welcoming three extraordinary partners to its Impact Batch family: No Kid Hungry, Blue Star Families, and the Tent Partnership for Refugees. Since 2018, Chobani’s Impact Batches have been more than a delicious cup of yogurt, they are a heartfelt promise to support communities facing unique challenges. Each of these organizations represents a powerful cause — helping to eradicate child hunger, nourish military families, and give refugees new beginnings — and with them Chobani is deepening its commitment to serve those who need it most.

“From the beginning, we’ve put people first, making food with natural, high-quality ingredients, less sugar, and more protein. But imagine a country where no child goes hungry. Where military families are never left behind. Where refugees find not just safety, but a path to thrive. This isn’t just a dream for the future — it’s a possibility we can reach if we act together. By joining forces with organizations that share our values, we’re turning everyday food into everyday impact.” said Nishant Roy, Chief Impact Officer at Chobani.

Fighting Child Hunger With Every Spoonful

Millions of children in America face food insecurity every day. Through this partnership with No Kid Hungry, kids can access the meals they need, not just during the school day, but before and after school, on weekends and during school breaks. Chobani’s Child Hunger Batch, a refreshing raspberry lemonade Greek Yogurt, can help provide hundreds of meals to children across the country.

Standing By Those Who Serve

Military and veteran families face unique challenges, including food insecurity. Through this partnership with Blue Star Families Chobani will help power the “Nourish the Service” initiative, providing access to nutritious food and pantry essentials for service members and their loved ones. Chobani’s Hero Batch, a rich vanilla mixed berry Greek Yogurt, is a simple but meaningful way to stand beside those who serve and sacrifice. This partnership will support the distribution of up to 500,000 lbs. of nutritious food across 15 military installations and communities over the next year.

Creating New Beginnings

Chobani has long believed that everyone deserves access to opportunity. Through this collaboration with Tent, Chobani’s Refugee Support Batch, a creamy vanilla tropical fruit Greek Yogurt, will continue Chobani’s support of Tent’s mission to partner with businesses to connect refugees to jobs and help them achieve economic stability through access to local labor markets. Chobani is also proud to support Tent through its La Colombe’s Waymaker Roast, a dark roast with notes of chocolate mousse, toasted pecan, and orange bitters.

Since producing our first cup, Chobani has donated millions of pounds of food to nonprofit partners. But what matters most is not the number — it’s the people behind it. Families fed. Lives touched. Communities strengthened. Join the movement. Together all of us can build a more connected, compassionate world.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America’s No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company’s philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

