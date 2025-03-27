Chobani to Invest $500M in Twin Falls Plant Expansion

US food and beverage company Chobani is investing $500m to expand its plant in the city of Twin Falls in Idaho.

The company, known for its Greek-style yogurt, said the Twin Falls facility expansion would “strengthen Idaho’s dairy industry” by adding over 500,000 sq ft of space and boosting production capacity by 50%.

Described by Chobani as “the largest natural food production facility in the country”, the Twin Falls site manufactures Chobani yogurt, oat milk and coffee creamers.

