Chobani to Invest $500M in Twin Falls Plant Expansion

US food and beverage company Chobani is investing $500m to expand its plant in the city of Twin Falls in Idaho.

The company, known for its Greek-style yogurt, said the Twin Falls facility expansion would “strengthen Idaho’s dairy industry” by adding over 500,000 sq ft of space and boosting production capacity by 50%.

Described by Chobani as “the largest natural food production facility in the country”, the Twin Falls site manufactures Chobani yogurt, oat milk and coffee creamers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo! Finance.

