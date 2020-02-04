Chobani Unveils ‘Almost Milk’ Campaign For New Oat-Based Offerings

As Chobani rolls out its first venture into the dairy alternative category with a new oat milk, the company has created “Almost Milk,” a wide-reaching campaign to anchor its sweeping product expansion that also includes coffee creamers and oat-infused yogurts.

“Three years ago, we started positioning Chobani as something bigger than just one product,” says Leland Maschmeyer, chief creative officer at Chobani.

Long known only for Greek yogurt, the company is now seeking an audience of roughly 26 million “flexitarians”—consumers who are open to using both dairy and non-dairy options—with its latest product expansion beyond the yogurt aisle.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AdAge