Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Milk is Coming to Sweeten Up Your Morning

Aly Walansky, Today Dairy October 30, 2020

We’ve always known that the best part of enjoying a bowl of our favorite cereal is slurping up the milk at the bottom when we’re done — especially when that cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

But now you don’t even need to eat any cereal to get to that liquid gold at the bottom, because Nestle is coming out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored milk — aka “cinnamilk.” Think of all the possibilities — from cinnamon-sugar–spiked coffee to toasty-tasting baked goods!

Nestle Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk will be available in 14-ounce bottles nationwide in January 2021 for $2.49. Interestingly, a Coffee Mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer does already exist, if you’re looking for something a little thicker for your morning coffee.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Today

Related Articles

Dairy

Kemps Introduces Flavored Shelf-Stable, On-the-Go Canned Milk

September 9, 2020 Kemps

Kemps, a Minnesota-based dairy, is introducing a shelf-stable, on-the-go canned milk product available at Roundy’s Supermarkets at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market throughout the Milwaukee and Madison area. The new beverage, siips, offers delicious, indulgent and on-trend flavor combinations packed with protein that can be taken anywhere and enjoyed anytime.

Dairy

New Report Shows Rapid Damage to Milk Nutrients by Light

December 18, 2018 Noluma International, LLC

Noluma International, LLC, the leader in light protection technology, released new evidence today highlighting the rapid degradation of nutrients in dairy as a result of light exposure. The report finds that damage to nutritional values comes from all light, including common retail and refrigerator lighting. The report reveals rapid loss of key nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin D and riboflavin in dairy – in some instances up to 51%.1