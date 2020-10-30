Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Milk is Coming to Sweeten Up Your Morning

We’ve always known that the best part of enjoying a bowl of our favorite cereal is slurping up the milk at the bottom when we’re done — especially when that cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

But now you don’t even need to eat any cereal to get to that liquid gold at the bottom, because Nestle is coming out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored milk — aka “cinnamilk.” Think of all the possibilities — from cinnamon-sugar–spiked coffee to toasty-tasting baked goods!

Nestle Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk will be available in 14-ounce bottles nationwide in January 2021 for $2.49. Interestingly, a Coffee Mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer does already exist, if you’re looking for something a little thicker for your morning coffee.

