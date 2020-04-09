Clover Sonoma Encourages Community Support for Local Hospitals

PETALUMA, Calif.– Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, today announced its commitment to donate more than $100,000 to its local Petaluma Valley Hospital to provide ventilators and critical medical supplies. During this time of need, the company is encouraging other companies and donors to support their local hospitals — giving patients the care they deserve and helping to protect the healthcare workers who serve their communities.

“This is a healthcare crisis that is impacting communities across the world,” said Clover Sonoma CEO Marcus Benedetti. “We need to do what we can to step up and support those in the most dire need and that starts in our own backyard. Our local hospitals need ventilators, protective equipment, scrubs, and medical supplies to sustain the increasing patient population. We want to help save lives, but we can’t do this alone. We need the contributions of our community and other local businesses to act NOW and GIVE, in order to protect our families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.”

Three generations ago, Clover Sonoma’s founder Gene Benedetti helped create the Petaluma Valley Hospital (PVH) Foundation as part of the Clover Cares giveback program. Since 2003 when PVH Foundation was established, the nonprofit has raised more than eight million dollars to fund cutting edge medical equipment and supplies. As a nonprofit hospital operated by St. Joseph Health, Sonoma County, PVH has partnered with many like-minded organizations in Sonoma County over the years — funding critical medical needs in the community. During this pandemic, the hospital and other vital healthcare infrastructure welcome the generosity of neighbors and businesses.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Clover Sonoma and are extremely grateful for their generous funding of equipment that is needed to fight this pandemic,” said Chief Executive at St. Joseph Health Sonoma County, Tyler Hedden. “Gene Benedetti was instrumental in establishing the PVH Foundation. He realized that the hospital’s success is dependent upon the involvement and generosity of our community. During these uncertain times, the generosity of our donors is more important than ever.”

Petaluma Valley Hospital serves a population of approximately 85,000. Some experts predict that forty-five percent of the United States population will be infected with COVID-19, that will mean 38,000 infected in the area PVH serves. In the absolute best case scenario, only one percent of the population will need a ventilator. Petaluma Valley Hospital and other St. Joseph Health hospitals have the ability to share resources, ensuring they have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. However, during this unprecedented time, the hospital understands it is prudent to be prepared today and plan for tomorrow. This is why Clover Sonoma’s donation and the donation of others is greatly appreciated and needed.

Throughout the month of April and May, Clover Sonoma will be accepting donations on behalf of the PVH Foundation to provide financial assistance. In addition to making a financial contribution, Clover Sonoma encourages other like-minded companies to look to their communities and support their local hospitals and healthcare institutions. Action needs to be taken quickly to keep communities safe, healthy, and to save lives. In partnership with Sonoma Media Investments, Clover Sonoma is continuing to spread awareness in support of our local healthcare system. Please visit www.cloversonoma.com/communitycownts for more information and to donate. Spread the word via social media and share a message of gratitude for your local hospitals and healthcare providers via #CommunityCownts #SonomaStrong.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. Clover Sonoma is proud to bring conscious dairy products direct from its farms to consumers. As a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable business practices, and local community have always been hallmarks of the business. Each year the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Petaluma Valley Hospital

Petaluma Valley Hospital (PVH) is an 80-bed acute care hospital that serves the healthcare needs of Petaluma and its surrounding communities. It is ranked in the top 10% of hospitals in Northern California for best practices according to a recent PacificCare study and has earned a Leapfrog A Safety Rating. PVH is also an Acute Stroke Ready and a Baby Friendly hospital. As part of the Providence St. Joseph Health network, its physicians, nurses and staff are committed to the five core values of Compassion, Dignity, Justice, Excellence and Integrity. PVH and its sister hospitals are committed to supporting their communities by providing excellent healthcare to all, especially the poor and vulnerable.