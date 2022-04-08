Clover Sonoma Expands Brand Nationally with First Organic Ready-to-Drink Moon Milks in U.S. Market

PETALUMA, Calif.–Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy and Certified B Corporation®, today announced the national launch of a first-of-its-kind dairy beverage: Organic Moon Milks. Steeped in ancient Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems, Clover Sonoma’s Moon Milks blend two percent organic milk, herbs, and spices that can help the body respond to physical and emotional stressors. Available in quart size, Clover Sonoma Moon Milks will be available nationally at Whole Foods Market starting in April in three flavors: Golden Moon (Turmeric Ginger), Blue Moon (Blueberry Lavender) and Pink Moon (Cherry Berry Hibiscus). The soothing botanicals infused in all three flavors of Moon Milks can help promote relaxation and wellness throughout the day and can be enjoyed cold, warm or in a variety of recipes.

In recent years, Moon Milks have become a do-it-yourself sensation on social media, given the photo-friendly bright colors, functional ingredients, and relaxing tendencies. They are beginning to trend more broadly with consumers. In fact, the international research firm Mintel named Moon Milks as one of the Three Drink Trends to Watch Out for in 2022, saying “over the course of the pandemic, the home has become the center of life, including work and relaxation. As a result, consumers are increasingly looking for rituals combining experience with indulgence and comfort.”

Clover Sonoma’s Moon Milks are the first ready-to-drink refrigerated organic Moon Milks and feature a wide range of key wellness benefits from botanicals that promote calmness, antioxidants that boost immunity to tryptophan and magnesium that support overall relaxation. Clover Sonoma Moon Milks are a perfectly balanced, nutritious whole food with eleven naturally occurring vitamins and minerals providing twenty-five percent daily value of calcium and nine grams of protein per one cup serving.

“We look forward to sharing our organic Moon Milks with conscious consumers who look for wellness products offering unique health benefits,” said Clover Sonoma Chief Growth Officer Kristel Corson. “Consumers can now enjoy a new ritual of drinking Moon Milks morning, noon or night. Moon Milks can elevate any smoothie, transform tea or coffee into a creamy latte, brighten breakfast cereal, boost ice with a pour over, or simply warm up for a soothing bedtime treat. Plus, you can also use Moon Milks to add a natural color or flavor boost to a variety of delicious recipes found in our digital recipe book. The versatility of this unique and nutritious dairy beverage is endless.”

Clover Sonoma’s Moon Milks are currently available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, as well as independent retailers in California at MSRP $5.99 for 32 oz. To learn more visit: www.cloverthemoon.com.

