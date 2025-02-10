Clover Sonoma Unveils Pasture Raised Organic A2 4% Whole Milk

PETALUMA, Calif. – Clover Sonoma® , a leader in sustainable dairy farming that has been delivering the freshest, highest-quality dairy products from its network of local family farms for more than a century, debuts its Pasture Raised Organic A2 4% Whole Milk . Now available at Raley’s supermarkets and natural and independent food retailers across Northern California for a suggested retail price of $7.49, the product will launch in Whole Foods Market locations in March before rolling out to additional retailers statewide later this year.

“We’re thrilled to introduce A2 milk as a potential solution for those who struggle to digest dairy products,” said Clover Sonoma Chief Executive Officer John Coletta. “It matters where your dairy comes from, which is why we proudly partner with local Northern California family farms raising Jersey and Guernsey cows that naturally produce the A2 protein.”

Milk contains a variety of naturally occurring milk proteins. Some studies suggest that milk containing only the A2 version of the beta-casein protein may be easier for some people to digest. A2 milk is not recommended for people with lactose intolerance or milk allergies. Clover sources its organic A2 milk from select breeds of cows, like Guernsey and Jersey, that naturally produce the A2 beta-casein.

According to SPINS data,* organic A2 milk dollar sales in Northern California and Southwest natural grocery markets grew 83% in 2024. Per Fortune Business Insights , the global A2 milk market size was valued at $2.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to nearly triple to $6 billion by 2032.

Clover’s Pasture Raised Organic A2 4% Whole Milk cartons also highlight its newly formed partnership with Kiss the Ground , an audience-supported nonprofit dedicated to promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis. As the steward of the largest organic acreage of regeneratively farmed land in California, Clover is partnering with Kiss the Ground to promote regenerative practices within the dairy industry and raise awareness about the vital role of regenerative land management.

About Clover Sonoma

Based in Petaluma, California, in the heart of beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma offers high-quality dairy sourced from its network of local family farms. A pioneer in sustainable dairy farming, Clover has the largest organic acreage of regeneratively farmed land in the state and is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by lowering on-farm methane emissions, regenerative farming practices focused on soil health and packaging innovation. The first dairy in the U.S. to become American Humane Certified™ across all of its farms, Clover has delivered on its promise of producing the highest-quality dairy products – including milk, cheese, butter, and more – for more than a century. As a Certified B Corporation® Clover gives back 5% of net profits to help make nutritious food more accessible and uses its business as a power for good across its support for people, farms, animals, community and planet. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .