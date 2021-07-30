Controlling Each Step of the Cultivation Process, the Family Farmers Making AYO Almondmilk Yogurt are Committed to the Highest Standards of Sustainability

Delano, Calif. – They are the first orchards to awaken. It’s the end of July and California’s San Joaquin Valley slumbers in the depths of winter, while the almond orchards have begun erupting in a pageant of pink and white blossoms. The Billings Family has been farming in Delano for over a century, and this time of year is always a spectacle like no other.

Fourth generation family farmer, Matt Billings has been working with the same beekeeper for more than two decades. July is when the magic of nature happens in the almond groves of Billings Ranches. The bees start their activities early in the morning when their hives warm up. According to Billings, “Without the bees, there would be no almonds, and almonds provide a early source of nutrition and food for the bees. We have a very healthy symbiotic relationship.” The pollen energizes the bees and the bees energize the almonds”. AYO Almondmilk Yogurt starts here.

Organic almond farming is not easy work. It takes commitment. Commitment to the environment starts with the soil. Regenerative agricultural practices require using natural ground covers, which promote the orchards’ diverse flora. To help with water conservation efforts, the majority of the farm’s supply comes from natural snowmelt and annual rainfall. Ground water is used sparingly.

The Billings family is likely to be the only organic almond farmers to take this noble nut from farm to spoon. By controlling every step in the process, they know that it takes exactly 20 organic almonds to make the perfect creamy cup of plant-based AYO yogurt. The entire process is vertically integrated. The commitment to environmental sustainability and superior nutrition is carried though from cultivation to formulation. With less organic sugar added, there are fewer calories and a better glycemic index than most dairy or plant-based yogurts – only 150–160 calories per cup. High fiber and probiotic-rich, the four flavors of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt are enlivened with organic strawberries, blueberries, vanilla and peaches. At Billings Ranches, yogurt making is a labor of love every step of the way. Visit ayoyogurt.com to learn more.

