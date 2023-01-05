Cornell Receives Grant Totaling Over $400k Towards Dairy Industry Training

WXHC Dairy January 5, 2023

Yesterday, New York Governor Hochul announced the first round of Office of Strategic Workforce Development Grants, which in total amounted to more than $6 million dollars. Among those recipients was Cornell University.

The grant Cornell University was awarded totaled $400,742 dollars and will go to the schools program that provides dairy industry training through a processing boot-camp and online Dairy Science and Sanitation course.

Companies partnering with Cornell University in the program include: Byrne Dairy, Great Lakes Cheese, Lactalis, Northeast Dairy Foods, Perry’s Ice Cream, and Upstate Niagara Cooperative.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WXHC

Related Articles