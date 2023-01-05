Cornell Receives Grant Totaling Over $400k Towards Dairy Industry Training

Yesterday, New York Governor Hochul announced the first round of Office of Strategic Workforce Development Grants, which in total amounted to more than $6 million dollars. Among those recipients was Cornell University.

The grant Cornell University was awarded totaled $400,742 dollars and will go to the schools program that provides dairy industry training through a processing boot-camp and online Dairy Science and Sanitation course.

Companies partnering with Cornell University in the program include: Byrne Dairy, Great Lakes Cheese, Lactalis, Northeast Dairy Foods, Perry’s Ice Cream, and Upstate Niagara Cooperative.

