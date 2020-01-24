Countdown to the Big Game with 10 Days of Super Dairy Prizes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Big Game is almost here and Prairie Farms is celebrating by inviting you to Join Our MOOvement and sign up to win free dairy products. We’re offering 10 days of Super Prizes now through February 2nd as a way of saying thanks for supporting our local dairy farmers.

When you choose Prairie Farms, you’re supporting local dairy farmers and you’re buying the “Best of the Best” dairy products for your family. Join Our MOOvement for a chance to win hundreds of daily dairy prizes, including free butter, milk snacks, cream cheese, sour cream, small batch ice cream, cottage cheese cups, North

Star® frozen treats, and 5-dollar Prairie Farms gift certificates. It’s everything a football fan could want for the Big Game party!

Visit our 10 days of prizes page now for game day recipes and enter for a chance to be one of our daily dairy prize winners. You’ll also become a member of our “MOOvement Loyalty Club” and receive exclusive offers for dairy products like our new squeezable sour cream pouches, perfect for topping off tacos and chili bowls.

“Big Game watching is all about family and friends. Dairy products are at the heart of those fun recipes that everyone enjoys,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, VP of Communications and Marketing for Prairie Farms Dairy. “We’re excited that hundreds of daily winners will be able to share their favorite Big Game recipes featuring Prairie Farms Dairy products.”

For complete rules and prize details visit our 10 days of prizes official rules page. You’re also invited to share our MOOvement and 10 days of prizes contest on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Prairie Farms products are available in the dairy and snacking sections of grocery, retail and foodservice outlets throughout the Midwest. To view our full line of products, recipes, and awards, visit PrairieFarms.com.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 700 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations