TOPEKA — A Dutch food manufacturer, known for Country Crock and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, is set to open a new manufacturing facility in southwest Kansas.

Flora Food Group is expected to invest $90 million in Hugoton with the opening of a new hub for its cream and cream cheese products for sale in the U.S. and Canada, Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced.

The company promised the addition of 100 jobs to Stevens County.

