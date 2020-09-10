Country Crock Launches Brand Refresh – New TV and Digital Ad Campaign

Country Crock Dairy September 10, 2020

Country Crock announced a brand refresh, reintroducing the classic Country Crock spread to consumers under the tagline, Country Crock – Bring The Country In. The refresh puts increased focus on the iconic red barn set against a beautiful farm-scape, a symbol of country, now with a new modern look and inviting everyone in, with the doors always open.  

The new spot, created by the award-winning agency, Ogilvy, pays homage to Country Crock’s roots in Kansas, where for more than 30 years the brand has slow-churned farm-grown ingredients to create the simple buttery spreads that have remained a staple on the middle of tables for generations.   

The new linear TV and digital ad campaign is accompanied by redesigned packaging and website. Additional PR and marketing will roll out in the coming months, tied back to Bring The Country In.

Country Crock, an Upfield brand headquartered in Hackensack, NJ, is originally from Kansas, home of row upon row of natural green farmland. Growing up smack dab in the middle of the country is a special kind of feeling, a state of mind. With this refresh, Country Crock champions its country roots and reminds consumers that no matter where your table is, you can always pull up a chair and bring the country in

