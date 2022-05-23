Cows Get a Much Needed “Break” with the Launch of Bored Cow: a New Animal-Free Dairy Milk by Tomorrow Farms in Partnership with Perfect Day

NEW YORK — Tomorrow Farms, a food technology company on a mission to fuel the sustainable food revolution with irresistible food and beverage brands, announced its partnership with Perfect Day Inc., creator of the world’s first precision fermented dairy protein, to launch a one-of-a-kind flavored animal-free dairy milk, Bored Cow. Following a successful fundraising round earlier this month backed by top tier venture capital firms including Lowercarbon Capital, Maveron and Valor Siren Ventures, Tomorrow Farms is working to solve the food system’s biggest problems, starting with a reimagination of the dairy category so that cows can get a break and people can live healthier lives. The brand’s three delicious, flavored animal-free dairy milks (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry) will be available to purchase online beginning in early June (for early access, sign up at tryboredcow.com). A fourth “original” flavor will be available later this summer.

Bored Cow gets its dairy credentials from Perfect Day’s animal-free whey protein, which is identical to conventional whey protein with up to 97% fewer carbon emissions. Further, Bored Cow contains all the creaminess and goodness of traditional dairy, 8 grams of complete protein per cup, 0 grams of total sugars per cup (compared to 22 grams in conventional chocolate milk), as well the calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 consumers expect and love from traditional dairy milk. This, plus an engaging, exciting brand, brings milk lovers all of the benefits of dairy, without the downsides.

“We started Tomorrow Farms with a belief that there’s a better way to make our favorite foods,” said Tomorrow Farms CEO Ben Berman. “That’s why we’re so happy to be partnering with Perfect Day to bring animal-free dairy milk right to consumers in their homes. We believe the Bored Cow brand will be synonymous with this exciting new category, offering an alternative to cow’s milk and plant-based milks that doesn’t compromise on taste, nutrition, texture and, most importantly, the future of our planet.”

The secret to the animal-free dairy protein in Bored Cow milk is precision fermentation. Once the animal-free whey is made by Perfect Day, Tomorrow Farms adds plant-based ingredients that further replicate the rich, creamy flavor of dairy, and sprinkles in vitamins and minerals that help make milk “milk.” It’s a new method of making dairy that doesn’t require a single animal. That’s good news for cows, but even better news for people, and the planet. Plus, there is no lactose, gluten, nuts, hormones, or antibiotics, making it a nutritious and inclusive addition to both kids’ and adults’ diets.

“These new flavored milks from the visionary team at Tomorrow Farms extend our impact to consumers looking for a fun, planet positive, and nutritious choice for their families,” said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day co-founder and CEO. “This engaging brand makes the kinder, greener option exciting for the generations who are growing up into the future we are creating.”

Bored Cow is available to order exclusively online starting in early June, shipping directly to consumers in the continental U.S. For more information on Tomorrow Farms and to order Bored Cow, please visit TryBoredCow.com and follow the sustainable food revolution on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to find out what is coming next for the company. For more information on Perfect Day, please visit www.perfectday.com and check out Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tomorrow Farms

Tomorrow Farms is on a mission to win hearts, minds, and stomachs to fuel the sustainable food revolution. The company partners with innovative food science companies to build irresistible food and beverage brands that are better for people, kinder to animals, and easier on the planet. With $10.5 million raised as of May 2022, led by Lowercarbon Capital and additional key investors, including Maveron, Valor Siren Ventures, Simple Food Ventures and SV Angel, Tomorrow Farms is looking to continue growing its business while courting new food technology partners in order to help solve some of the food system’s biggest problems. A more equitable and harmonious food system is in sight — and Tomorrow Farms is reinventing pantry and refrigerator staples to help us all get there. To learn more, visit TomorrowFarms.co or follow along on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Perfect Day, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by bioengineers Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the thoughtful use of biology. Through three business units across B2B ingredients, consumer brands, and enterprise biology services, Perfect Day is working with partners around the world to recreate foods and goods we love in a way that systemically builds a climate-positive future.

The company’s flagship product, the world’s first precision fermentation protein, debuted in 2020. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day works with microflora to create proprietary animal-free cow whey protein. While delivering the same taste and texture as conventional cow whey protein, an ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day’s whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, compared to conventional production methods. To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.