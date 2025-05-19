Daily Harvest’s CEO Announces the Acquisition by Chobani

Exciting News from the Daily Harvest Family



At Daily Harvest our mission has always been simple and powerful: to help you thrive through better access to organic, sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables.



Thanks to your support, we’ve grown and evolved our offering and made meaningful strides toward building a better food system – one that prioritizes health, nourishment, and clean food, the way nature intended.

I’m excited to share a new chapter in our journey. Daily Harvest is officially joining the Chobani family, a company whose values and vision beautifully align with our own. Like us, Chobani is deeply committed to nourishing people, uplifting communities, and using business as a force for good.

To read the rest of the letter, please visit Daily Harvest.