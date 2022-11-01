Dairy Business Association Opens Registration, Announces Speakers for Dairy Strong Conference

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association today announced the speakers for the group’s

2023 Dairy Strong conference.

The theme for the ninth annual conference will be “Local presence, global reach,” to reflect the importance of farmers making a positive impact in their communities and the significance of the industry on the international stage as a leader in innovation.

Registration is now open for the event, set for Jan. 18-19 at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis. Farmers, processors, partners and a host of others will come together to learn, network, celebrate and explore challenges and opportunities in the state’s signature industry.

The conference will feature inspiring speakers, a tradeshow, an Innovation Stage and breakout sessions. DBA also will announce its Advocate of the Year.

This year’s keynote speaker lineup includes:

Terry Jones

Terry Jones, best known for founding Travelocity.com and serving as founding chairman of Kayak.com, will be the opening keynote on Day 1 of the conference. Jones has become a powerful voice in the world of entrepreneurship through speaking engagements and the publication of his books, Disruption Off and On Innovation. As a speaker, author, venture capitalist and board member, Terry has been helping companies use the tools and techniques he has developed to keep up with a rapidly changing world.

Lt. Col. Scott Mann

Scott Mann, a retired lieutenant colonel, former U.S. Army Green Beret and leadership expert, will be the evening keynote on Day 1. Lt. Col. Mann grabbed headlines when he led “Pineapple Express” — a grassroots leadership campaign using Rooftop Human Connection Skills to save more than 1,000 Afghans during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Following his military service, Mann founded Rooftop Leadership, a professional training and coaching program.

David Wasserman

David Wasserman is the senior election analyst for the non-partisan newsletter, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, and a contributor to NBC News. He will provide the closing keynote address on the second day of Dairy Strong. Founded in 1984, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter provides analyses of presidential, congressional and gubernatorial races. Wasserman analyzes the political environment, the relationship between consumer brand loyalty and voting, and what the future holds for American elections.

Registration:

Sign up here

About DBA:

The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com.