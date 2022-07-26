Dairy Checkoff Hires Lori Captain to Lead Sustainability Strategy

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) has hired Lori Captain as executive vice president of global sustainability strategy, science and industry affairs, effective July 25.

Captain comes to DMI after serving more than 20 years working at Corteva Agriscience and its predecessor DuPont, most recently as chief of staff, external affairs and counsel to the CEO. She also has worked at Syngenta and has significant experience in sustainability, corporate communications, media relations, policy, and executive and stakeholder engagement.

Her responsibilities for DMI include applying her global business experience to advance U.S. dairy’s vision, guiding environmental science and proof-building, and enabling and aligning broad industry support and engagement for the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals.

“Lori will be a global industry ambassador representing our sustainability strategy and progress,” said Barbara O’Brien, president and CEO of DMI and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. “She has experience in developing and executing strategies and securing buy-in from a wide variety of stakeholder groups. In addition to strong sustainability experience spanning the majority of her career, Lori has a track record of establishing successful partnerships in industry, government and the non-profit realm.”

Captain is excited to help the dairy industry achieve its 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals and work with farmers on the Net Zero Initiative. She hopes to visit as many dairies as possible to speak with farmers about opportunities, challenges and support they need to help continue their legacy of environmental stewardship.

“The dairy industry has been a sustainability leader for decades,” Captain said. “I am honored and excited to join DMI and help farmers improve their sustainability footprint in a way that is economically viable for them. It has to help them build their business. I also want to help improve consumers’ opinions about dairy and I have a lot of experience working in that space coming out of the seed and crop protection business.”

Captain said she was intrigued by the opportunity to join the dairy checkoff and soon was convinced it was the right fit.

“There are a couple of things that really impress me about DMI,” Captain said. “The company is very progressive, particularly with the environmental goals. I also saw a staff with impressive backgrounds who are highly respected within the industry, and DMI has an excellent reputation for moving the industry forward.”

