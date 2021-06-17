Dairy Checkoff Launches Monthly ‘Your Dairy Checkoff’ Podcast

ROSEMONT, Ill. – National and local checkoff organizations have launched a monthly Your Dairy Checkoff podcast to showcase how checkoff programs across the country are collaborating to build dairy sales and trust in today’s changing marketplace.

Each episode will be hosted by dairy farmers or industry experts. Listeners will hear conversations focused on local, national and global dairy promotion, including consumer research, dairy nutrition, science and issues updates. Farmers will help guide the selection of topics through their feedback.

“The dairy checkoff is excited to take advantage of increasingly popular podcast programming to share examples of how the dairy promotion organizations are working together to deliver results for us,” said Missouri dairy farmer Alex Peterson, who serves as chair of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. “Your Dairy Checkoff podcasts will allow farmers to drive the conversation and content for their peers and show the powerful collaboration that happens nationally and locally.”

The first episode, “Reaching Gen Z: Through the World of Gaming,” features a conversation about how the checkoff is looking to online video gaming to reach this consumer segment (ages 10 to 23). With 90 percent of Gen Z active in gaming, this platform provides a great opportunity to share dairy’s farm-to-table story in an engaging, interactive way. Gaming is a $100 billion industry, larger than sports, film and music combined.

Peterson and Florida dairy farmer Lindsey Rucks led the discussion with Jarrod Moses, chief executive of United Entertainment Group, and Jennie McDowell, vice president of business development at Dairy MAX. Both guests spoke about Dairy Management Inc.’s successful project with three Minecraft influencers last year and Dairy MAX’s new partnership with Complexity Gaming.

Future episodes will highlight innovative partnerships with schools that focus on keeping milk top of mind for students, how the checkoff is providing consumer insights to partners to lead product innovation in the pizza category and how farmers are leveraging their Fuel Up to Play 60 partnership with the National Football League to showcase the importance of dairy nutrition and daily exercise.

You can subscribe to the Your Dairy Checkoff podcast on platforms, including Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes. For information or to provide feedback about the episodes, please visit dairycheckoffpodcast.com.

To learn more about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s more than 31,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America — representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.