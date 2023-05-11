Dairy Council of California Announces 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Award Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, is proud to announce the winners of its fourth annual Let’s Eat Healthy Award. In support of its cause to elevate the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns, the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative is honoring eight California nutrition champions. The award recognition program is a highlight of the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative, which brings together educators, health professionals and community leaders to coordinate, collaborate and co-create opportunities for community health.

“The Dairy Council of California’s Let’s Eat Healthy initiative continues to activate partnerships across California that are positively transforming the health of communities,” states California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “This year’s leadership award recipients are making an impactful difference by advocating for nutrition, food access and empowering children to build lifelong healthy eating patterns.”

The 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award winners are:

Cesar Sauza, registered dietitian and clinical nutrition manager at AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles

Patty Corona, director of Kitchenistas Engagement and Cooking for Salud at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City, California

Vanessa Alvarizares, health education specialist for the CalFresh Healthy Living Program in the Imperial County Public Health Department

Kate McDevitt, district wellness supervisor for the San Diego Unified School District

Alhambra Unified School District, Food and Nutrition Services led by Vivien Watts, executive director Child Nutrition

Dr. Betty Crocker, director of child nutrition services for Redlands Unified School District

Fausat Rahman-Davies, child nutrition director for Rialto Unified School District

City of Rancho Cucamonga: Health Equity Nutrition Research Youth Empowerment Program through Healthy RC led by youth advisor Joanna Marrufo

“Dairy Council of California is extremely proud to recognize and celebrate this year’s Let’s Eat Healthy Award winners. The powerful work they do benefits our California communities through increased nutrition education and healthy food access and can positively impact individuals and communities for years to come,” states Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio. “We applaud our 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Award winners.”

To learn more about this year’s Let’s Eat Healthy Award winners, the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative or how to access free nutrition programs and resources visit HealthyEating.org.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy ag literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About the Let’s Eat Healthy Initiative

Launched by Dairy Council of California, Let’s Eat Healthy is an initiative that brings together community leaders and stakeholders with expertise in education, school foodservice, public health, health care and agriculture, inviting these change-makers to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Through coordination and collaboration, Let’s Eat Healthy strives to provide sustainable solutions to champion community health and make healthy, wholesome foods accessible to all. The Let’s Eat Healthy initiative is driven to provide dynamic educational resources and tools, peer networking, amplification of best practices and the latest in nutrition information, uniting individuals and organizations through shared values. Join the initiative and make a difference at HealthyEating.org.