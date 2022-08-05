Dairy Farmers of America Acquires Two Processing Facilities From Smithfoods

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) announced today the acquisition of two extended shelf-life (ESL) processing facilities from SmithFoods.

The processing plants, located in Richmond, Ind., and Pacific, Mo., produce a variety of extended shelf-life dairy and non-dairy beverages, ice cream and shake mixes for both retail and food service customers. The facilities will become part of the DFA Dairy Brands division and will operate as Richmond Beverage Solutions and Pacific Dairy Solutions.

“There is increasing consumer interest in extended shelf-life dairy products, and this acquisition aligns with our strategy to increase commercial investments and expand our ownership in this space,” says Pat Panko, executive vice president of DFA and president of DFA Dairy Brands North. “With the addition of these plants, we have an opportunity to not only grow our customer base, but also create synergies between our other extended shelf-life and aseptic facilities.”

Despite the change in ownership, there will be no disruption in plant operations, and customers can expect the same quality product and level of superior service that they’re accustomed to. Additionally, the existing management team will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations, and employees at the facilities will retain their current positions.

