Dairy Farmers of America Donating $50,000 to Texas Area Food Banks to Help With Relief and Recovery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With millions of people in the Southwest still struggling in the aftermath of recent winter storms, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative of farm families, announced today that it will donate $50,000 through its DFA Cares Foundation to Southwest food banks and Feeding Texas to help with relief and recovery efforts.

“As farmers, we work hard each and every day to help make food for our local communities,” says Larry Hancock, a dairy farmer from Muleshoe, Texas, and a member of DFA’s Board of Directors. “It’s important to help others out, and I’m incredibly proud that our Cooperative is helping to feed individuals and families who are facing tough times from this storm.”

Last spring, as Americans faced unprecedented hardships and demand for food skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, DFA launched its DFA Cares Farmers Feeding Families Fund, which was created to help raise money and deliver dairy products to community food banks across the country. To date, the Farmers Feeding Families Fund has raised more than $675,000 thanks to generous donations from DFA farmer-owners, employees and industry partners and has supported rural and community food banks and pantries throughout the Southwest.

“The pandemic already pushed more Texans than ever to access food assistance from food banks. But the need is even higher as we strive to help Texas families recover from the impact of the recent winter storms,” said Celia Cole, Chief Executive Officer at Feeding Texas. “We are grateful for DFA’s support in helping Texas food banks keep their communities nourished through this crisis.”

For more information about DFA’s Farmers Feeding Families Fund or to make a donation, go to dfamilk.com/our-commitment/dfa-cares.

About Dairy Farmers of America:

Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 13,000 family farm-owners, DFA manufactures a variety of dairy products, including fluid milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, dairy ingredients and more that connect our Cooperative’s family farms to family tables with regional brands such as Alta Dena, Meadow Gold, Friendly’s Ice Cream, Borden® Cheese, Plugra® Butter and Kemps® to name a few. On a global scale, we work with some of the world’s largest food companies to develop ingredients their customers are craving, while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com.