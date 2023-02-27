Dairy Farmers of America Partners With Good Culture to Launch Breakthrough Innovation for Milk

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Dairy Farmers of America, a national farmer-owned cooperative with more than 11,500 family-farm owners is introducing, in partnership with the Good Culture brand, a breakthrough new innovation for milk.

The new Good Culture Probiotic Milk* combines the great taste and nutrition of lactose-free milk with a patented probiotic** shown to help support digestion and a healthy immune system. Good Culture is known for its portfolio of cultured dairy products that use simple ingredients and support gut health.

“With the continued growth and consumer interest in probiotics and gut health, we’re really excited to bring this great-tasting milk with probiotics to store shelves in partnership with the Good Culture brand, which is so well known for producing on-trend, cultured dairy products,” says Rachel Kyllo, senior vice president of marketing, DFA Dairy Brands. “We think Good Culture Probiotic Milk will help meet consumer desires for more functional nutrition benefits and drive excitement in the dairy case.”

Available in whole and 2% reduced fat milk varieties, Good Culture Probiotic Milk has an extended-shelf life (ESL). Each 12-fluid-ounce serving provides 1 billion probiotic cultures and is a good source of vitamins A and D.

“We’re thrilled to be the brand behind this disruptive and new take on milk with functional benefits, and are honored to have been able to bring it to life with Dairy Farmers of America. Human health and wellness starts in the gut, and our Good Culture Probiotic Milk increases accessibility to probiotics that support wellbeing. It’s a perfect fit for the Good Culture brand, and our mission,” says Jesse Merrill, chief executive officer and co-founder of Good Culture.

Good Culture Probiotic Milks will initially launch at select retailers on the East Coast with future plans for national expansion. For more information, go to goodculture.com/probioticmilk. *Good Culture trademark used under license

**Formulated with BC30™ probiotic (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086®) to support digestive & immune health as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle when consuming at least 12 fluid ounces per day.

###

About Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 11,500 family farm-owners, DFA manufactures nearly every form, function and flavor of nutritional dairy products, including fluid milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, dairy ingredients and more that connect our Cooperative’s family farms to family tables with regional brands such as Alta Dena® Dairy, Meadow Gold® Dairy, Friendly®’s, Borden® Cheese, Plugrá® Premium Butter and Kemps® to name a few. On a global scale, we work with some of the world’s leading food companies to develop ingredients that deliver the greatest source of nutrition to consumers around the world, while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com.

About Good Culture

In 2015, founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had potential to be at the forefront of the real food trend, so they shook up and reinvigorated the dairy aisle with certified organic, pasture-raised, stabilizer and additive-free cottage cheese. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture, a certified B Corporation, is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture.