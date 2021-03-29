Dairy Farmers of America Sells Two Midwest Plants

Dairy Farmers of America has sold two processing plants it bought last year from Dean Foods.

The offloading of plants in De Pere, Wisconsin, and Harvard, Illinois, was required by a federal court as part of an antitrust proceedings brought by the attorneys general of Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

The plants were bought by a partnership of Select Milk Producers, which developed Fairlife ultrafiltered milk, and New Dairy Opco, an entity formed last July when investment groups purchased Borden Dairy out of bankruptcy.

