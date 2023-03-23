Dairy Farmers of Canada Unveils Next Steps Towards Net Zero by 2050

OTTAWA, ON – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) today released its Net Zero by 2050 Best Management Practices Guide to Mitigate Emissions on Dairy Farms. The guide will help Canadian dairy farmers contribute to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, an ambitious goal set by DFC last year. Working towards this target confirms that the dairy sector is part of our country’s solutions to tackle climate change and ensures that consumers can continue enjoying dairy products made with 100% Canadian milk for years to come.

“Net Zero by 2050 is an important commitment, but generations of Canadian dairy farmers have already shown their engagement towards new practices based on the science and innovation available at this time. This generation of dairy farmers is carrying forward these values,” said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “The leadership of Canadian dairy farmers in sustainability is bearing fruit. For instance, the carbon footprint of our dairy production is one of the lowest in the world.”

DFC’s Best Practices Guide has been developed in consultation with experts to help farmers identify and implement best management practices (BMPs) on their farm, including an overview of 30 BMP opportunities for reducing emissions, increasing carbon sequestration, and improving overall environmental sustainability.

DFC is working with GHG reduction specialists, federal and provincial governments, dairy stakeholders, and most importantly, farmers, on strategies that can be applied at the farm level to reduce and sequester emissions as we strive for continuous improvement.

To learn more about the steps Canadian dairy farmers are taking towards Net Zero by 2050, please visit https://dairyfarmersofcanada.ca/sustainability.

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.