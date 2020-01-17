Dairy Goat Production on the Rise in Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Iowa currently ranks third in the nation for total milking goats, with the inventory up three percent from January 2018 standing at 32,000 dairy goats and 217 licensed dairies.

The Iowa State University Extension Dairy Team has recently completed a survey of the licensed goat dairies in Iowa and is processing the data; however, Fred Hall, dairy program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said to start the conversations with dairy goat producers, the dairy team held its first program with concurrent programs in Orange City and Elkader on Dec. 14.

“With 60 in attendance, the topics included financial and tax issues, herd health, forages, milk quality and colostrum plus each location had a producer panel discussing the challenges of managing dairy goats,” Hall said.

