Dairy Groups DBA and Edge Hire Dale Beaty to Lead Member Relations

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired Dale Beaty, an experienced farm organization leader, to be director of member relations.

Beaty will help expand services to farm members, including recruitment and member engagement, for the advocacy-focused sister organizations. Both are based in Wisconsin and, between them, they represent farmers and related businesses throughout the Midwest.

Beaty worked for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for the past 15 years, first as director of training and leadership development and most recently as chief administrative officer.

“Dale has a proven record of member engagement and leadership development, which is vital for a leading organization. He is the perfect fit to add value to our members and the greater dairy community,” said Tim Trotter, who is executive director of DBA and Edge.

Beaty said he feels fortunate to be joining the organizations.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships and deliver relevant and valuable services to our members,” he said.

Nicole Barlass, who had been director of member relations, has been named director of corporate relations, a new position. Barlass is a former agricultural educator and Wisconsin Alice in Dairyland who has been with DBA and Edge for five years.

“I am very excited about the bandwidth and expertise Dale will bring to our team, and I am eager to focus my time and talents on this more defined role,” Barlass said.

The changes are part of a shift to a more tailored approach to delivering value for DBA’s and Edge’s farmers and corporate supporters, Trotter said.

“We focus every day on how we can put farmers in the best position to succeed,” he said. “This is all about adding value for our members.”

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is the leading dairy lobby group in Wisconsin, focused on advocating for sensible state laws and regulations that affect the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of dairy farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.