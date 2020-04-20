Dairy Groups See USDA Assistance as Bridge During COVID-19 Crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association issued a statement today after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced plans for financial help for farmers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the plan laid out Friday evening, dairy farmers will receive $2.9 billion of $16 billion in direct payments to various commodities, and the government will buy $3 billion of produce, dairy and meat, including $100 million in dairy products per month, for food assistance programs.

Edge and DBA advocated for both parts.

STATEMENT

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economy, millions of Americans cannot afford food, many for the first time in their lives, and our farmers who produce this food are struggling to survive financially. This federal assistance will be a bridge for both.

The dedication of our farmers to the well-being of America has never been more evident as our nation combats COVID-19. Day in and day out, they are tirelessly stepping up so that families have safe, wholesome and affordable food.

We thank the USDA for supporting us in this critical mission.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is the leading dairy lobby group in Wisconsin, focused on advocating for sensible state laws and regulations that affect the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of dairy farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com.