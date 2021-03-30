Dairy is a Major Economic Factor in Texas Economy

‘Got Milk?’ It is a popular campaign slogan that families across the nation and in Texas are asking on a regular basis as need for the drink increases.

According to the Texas Association of Dairymen, 351 Texas Grade A Dairies, with an estimated 586,395 cows, produced more than 14.8 billion pounds of milk equating to more than 1.7 billion gallons, in 2020, up 7% from 2019.

The total economic impact of the Texas dairy industry in 2018 was estimated at almost $4.3 billion. Milk is ranked fourth in Texas agriculture commodities for its economic impact.

