Dairy MAX Gears up to Celebrate National Dairy Month

Kicking off in June, National Dairy Month will celebrate dairy farmers and their long-time commitment to communities. Dairy MAX, a non-profit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, will commemorate the annual month-long event by sharing the great news of dairy – a delicious and nutritious, cost-efficient food produced by the original environmental stewards, farmers.

“Dairy farm families across the country have been committed to feeding our communities for centuries,” said New Mexico dairy farmer and Dairy MAX board first vice chairman, Robert Brouwer. “That commitment continues today and beyond.”

Dairy farms contribute nutritious food, jobs, income and outreach to their local communities. Over 3 million U.S. jobs are created by the dairy industry, generating $620 billion in overall economic impact. And for every dollar generated from dairy farming, it turns over up to seven times in the local community.

Dairy farmers are just as committed to giving back through their work, as they are to giving back to the communities they call home. To celebrate National Dairy Month, Dairy MAX will partner with regional blood banks for the eighth annual Passion for Pints Blood Drive. Local dairy farmers will be present at select drives to visit with members of their community about dairy foods and how milk is sustainably produced on the farm. As a bonus, blood donors will receive giveaway items including a commemorative t-shirt, stress-relief cow squeeze toy, recipe book featuring dairy foods, and dairy products for post-blood donation recovery at select locations.

Originally known as “National Milk Month,” National Dairy Month recognizes the dairy industry and its significant contribution to feeding the world. The commemoration was started by dairy distributors and grocer organizations in 1937 and has grown into an annual tradition led by the National Dairy Council. Although June is the official dairy month, Dairy MAX works year-round to promote the dairy industry through events and the sharing of resources about the goodness of dairy to families, schools, health professionals, athletes and partners.

“With a unique nutrient package of calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, milk is the perfect choice for rehydration – especially going into the summer months. National Dairy Month recognizes that milk is number one in nutritional value for consumers and shows appreciation for the backbone of the dairy industry: dairy farmers and their cows,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX vice president of industry image and relations.

