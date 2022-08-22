Dairy MAX Hosts National FARM Program Tour

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Collaboration is the key to success and dairy organizations have been collaborating for years to move the dairy industry forward. Dairy MAX recently hosted evaluators with the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program at AT&T Stadium for insight into Dairy MAX’s nutrition partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and the school nutrition program, Fuel Up to Play 60.

With more consumers growing concerned about where their food comes from and its safety, the National Dairy FARM Program works to actively earn the trust of everyone who makes dairy a part of their diet. By setting high standards for animal care, workplace settings, and environmental and antibiotic stewardship, FARM helps ensure the entire industry’s success by demonstrating that U.S. dairy farmers are committed to producing the highest quality milk. Created in 2009, the program focuses on five key areas – animal care, environmental stewardship, antibiotic stewardship, workforce development, and biosecurity. Through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, the dairy community has aligned behind FARM as the industry-wide social responsibility program. Open to all farms, milk processors and cooperatives, program evaluators are trained and certified to conduct evaluations on behalf of FARM participants.

The annual FARM Evaluator Conference brings evaluators together for animal care and industry updates, consumer concerns, and more. Mary Dickson, RDN, LD, Dairy MAX school marketing territory manager, spoke to the group on the importance of reaching youth and educators with evidence-based nutrition science while increasing trust in dairy beyond the school building. One program area of work highlighted included the partnership between the Dallas Cowboys and Dairy MAX through Fuel up to Play 60.

Launched by the NFL, National Dairy Council and America’s dairy farmers, Fuel up to Play 60 has been helping kids lead healthier lives for over a decade. The program focuses on empowering students to lead their schools in fueling up with nutrient-rich foods, including dairy, and actively playing at least 60 minutes every day. Dairy MAX is the official nutrition partner of the Dallas Cowboys. The partnership provides Dallas Cowboys star-power to get students excited about healthy living.

“The power of many is why collaboration is key to dairy’s success,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX chief growth officer. ‘Dairy MAX is committed to bridging the gap by building understanding around dairy as a healthy, beneficial, everyday food choice; connecting the role of the dairy farmer and industry to American tables.”

Through continued collaboration with partners like the National Dairy FARM Program, consumers can rest assured that dairy farmers across the nation are taking great care of their animals and the planet while producing their favorite dairy foods and beverages. These industry partnerships also raise awareness of programs, like Fuel Up to Play 60, that are giving school kids the tools they need to “fuel” their growing minds and bodies.

“While touring AT&T Stadium, I witnessed firsthand the invaluable relationship Dairy MAX has built with their partner organization, the Dallas Cowboys,” said Ray Egan, Southeast Milk, INC. director of member services and sustainability. “This partnership with an internationally-recognized brand grants instant credibility with the children the Fuel Up to Play 60 program focuses on — a program stressing the importance of health and wellness and how milk and dairy foods help achieve those goals. I can’t thank Dairy MAX and the FARM program team enough for providing this truly unique experience to our group and their continued support of our nation’s dairy farm families.”

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote American agriculture, support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.