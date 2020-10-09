Dairy MAX Launches Refreshed “Our Land, Our Cows, Our Passion” Campaign to Connect With Consumer Interests

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – For generations, dairy farmers have been committed to sustainable farming practices and caring for their communities. While farmers’ commitment to sustainability has not changed, consumers’ food interests have evolved over time – inspiring Dairy MAX to launch a refreshed “Our Land, Our Cows, Our Passion” campaign. Throughout the last 12 years, Dairy MAX has utilized the platform to connect consumers with the local dairy farm families behind nutritious dairy foods, and now will look to helping people in the eight-state region see dairy in a new way.

Just in time to celebrate National Farmer’s Day (October 12th), the recently launched campaign will focus on families’ interest in getting back to the basics of real food, real people and real experiences.

“The desire for consumers to know where their food comes from is always top of mind, but so is the need for dairy farmers to share their passion and be heard locally,” said Marty McKinzie, vice president of industry image and relations for Dairy MAX. “We are excited to launch a revamped campaign to remain relevant and continue making dairy farmers the hero.”

Sharing dairy’s story has remained a focus with the average consumer being 3-4 generations removed from farming. But people today are more curious than ever before about where their food comes from, how animals are cared for and effects on the environment. A survey conducted by the Hartman Group in 2019 found that 70% of adults reported making purchase decisions based on sustainability at least some of the time, and 51% purchased sustainable products because they believe them to be better for the environment.

The first phase will feature a modernized logo and video showcasing how farmers care for their land and cows. The videos will incorporate sights and sounds from local dairy farms and will be promoted on social media. The landing page, DairySoundsGood.com, lives within Dairy MAX’s website and highlights dairy’s generations-long commitment to sustainable farming and caring for their communities.

The second phase will be released in 2021 with a series of documentary-style videos that go behind the scenes of dairy farms across the region. The look and feel of the refreshed campaign will also take the form of milk tanker decals that can be found soon on a highway near you, focusing on milk’s essential nutrient package, affordable price and sustainability.

“People want to make good, informed decisions when it comes to their food,” said Kaci Creel, vice president of corporate communications for Dairy MAX. “Our goal is to connect people with the process and farm families that get dairy to their table in creative ways that resonate.”

The platform of “Our Land, Our Cows, Our Passion” has helped to bridge the farm-to-table gap by making dairy farmers the hero through videos, farm family profiles, recipes and community events like local Passion for Pints blood drives. More than a tagline, it’s been a declaration of dairy farmers’ commitment to their animals, the environment and communities they call home.

Visit DairySoundsGood.com for more.

