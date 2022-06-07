Dairy Month is in Session at Prairie Farms

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – What is the best way to celebrate dairy month? Honoring Prairie Farms’ dairy farmers, of course. With over 700 farm families in America’s heartland, it is important to recognize what they stand for and their crucial contributions to helping feed American families.

National Dairy Month started as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official dairy month.

“I’m honored to kick off National Dairy Month. It is the perfect time to celebrate every step of our farm-to-table story. I’m grateful to our farm families and team members for their hard work on our farms and in our facilities to bring milk to family tables,” said Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms’ Chief Executive Officer. “We take great pride in knowing that millions of families enjoy Prairie Farms’ milk and dairy products every day, and we are thankful for their support.”

Prairie Farms will release videos throughout the month spotlighting dairy farmers’ longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and continuous improvement of managing the farm-to-table cycle. Prairie Farms is aligned with the U.S. Dairy Industry’s 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals, which supports a vision of dairy as an environmental solution.

“Dairy Month is the perfect time to showcase dairy as the powerhouse food that it is,” said Darrell Kraus, Prairie Farms’ dairy farmer from Barnhart, Missouri. “From my family to yours, we’re proud to share our farmto-table story with everyone. Cheers to June Dairy Month!”

Learn more about Prairie Farms’ award-winning dairy products and the farm-to-table values behind them by visiting our Dairy Month landing page.Visitors are invited to participate in the Extraordin-DAIRY sweepstakes, including a $1K grand prize giveaway, a chance to win 25 weekly dairy prize packages worth $100 each, and weekly social media pop-up surprises. Official sweepstakes rules and eligibility are also posted on the page. Integrated marketing for the Extraordin-DAIRY campaign includes: digital paid media, email promotions, social influencers, and ongoing social content.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 7,000 team members, 47 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3.6 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers.