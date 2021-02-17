Dairy Stream Podcast: Women Leaders Set a Course For Dairy Community

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative now have three women in key leadership roles. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, these women are using their experiences and insights to move the dairy community forward.

Amy Penterman became DBA’s first female president in January, Heidi Fischer was elected as Edge’s first female board member last year and Jamie Witcpalek joined Edge’s board last month.

On a recent episode of the Dairy Stream podcast, the trio discussed the value of having women in leadership roles, challenges they have faced, how opportunities led to achievements, and effective communication.

Featured on Dairy Stream are:

Amy Penterman, Dutch Dairy (DBA president)

Mother of two, owner of Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm with her husband, Jon, and his parents, first female Edge board member and currently serving as secretary, board member and secretary for the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture (PPA) of Marathon County, project leader for her children’s 4-H club.

Heidi Fischer, Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm (Edge board member – secretary)

Mother of two, owner of Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm with her husband, Jon, and his parents, first female Edge board member and currently serving as the secretary. Board member and secretary for the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture (PPA) of Marathon County. Project leader for her children’s 4-H club.

Jamie Witcpalek, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy (Edge board member)

Mother of three, owner of Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy with her brothers, chairwoman for the Pagel Family Businesses, including a cheese store and production, Edge board member, Dairy Club member.

Cargill sponsored this episode.

Listen here.

Podcast breakdown:

2:51: Value of women in leadership roles in agriculture

Value of women in leadership roles in agriculture 5:43: Challenges and obstacles

Challenges and obstacles 6:51: Opportunities that led to achievements

Opportunities that led to achievements 15:01: Advice for others to get more involved

Advice for others to get more involved 17:46: Managing motherhood with professional work

Managing motherhood with professional work 21:42: Effective communication methods

Effective communication methods 28:23: Outlook for women within agriculture

Tweet about this:

Women in leadership roles are changing the way @DairyForward and @VoiceofMilk view the dairy community. #Dairy Stream gets perspective from three valued leaders. https://bit.ly/39qZ67J

Images:

Dairy Stream logo

Amy Penterman photo

Heidi Fischer photo

Jamie Witcpalek photo

About Dairy Stream:

Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology, processor updates, business partner news and farmer involvement. The podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dairy Stream is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, PodBean, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About DBA:

The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.