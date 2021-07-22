Dairy’s New Bottling Line Speeds Up Morning Fresh Delivery

BELLVUE — It’s just after 1 p.m., and 40 cows are hooked up to a milking merry-go-round at Morning Fresh Dairy off U.S. Highway 287. Within hours, their milk will be pasteurized, homogenized, bottled and stacked on pallets for delivery to grocery stores like Whole Foods, Sprouts and Beavers Market.

Milk from cows milked at 4 a.m. can be on your table by dinnertime.

The recent installation of a new bottling plant that’s three times faster than Morning Fresh’s old plant is the final piece of a multiyear plan to add 21st century technology to speed up production and protect the quality of the milk at the Bellvue dairy owned and operated for generations by the Graves family.

