Daisy Brand Could Bring 255 New Jobs Making Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese to Boone

Kevin Baskins, Des Moines Register Dairy May 16, 2024

The Boone City Council has approved a proposal by dairy products maker Daisy Brand to locate a plant in Boone that would bring 255 jobs to the city.

The proposed development would represent an estimated $708 million investment, according to a resolution the council approved unanimously. The plant will make sour cream and cottage cheese.

“This project will be immensely beneficial to not only the city of Boone, but also Boone County and the entire central Iowa region. I am incredibly excited for the positive economic impact this project will bring and the continued success of Daisy brands and their impeccable line of dairy products,” said Boone Mayor Elijah Stines.

