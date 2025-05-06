Daiya Enhances Dairy-Free Cream Cheese with New Reformulation

The brand elevates comfort food favorites with creamier, tastier reformulations



VANCOUVER, BC — Daiya, the brand that cracked the code on dairy‑free cheese, unveils a newly reformulated Dairy‑Free Cream Cheese line, now featuring the brand’s proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ blend for superior taste and texture. The line also introduces a first‑ever Cinnamon Twist flavor. Daiya’s Dairy-Free Deluxe Mac & Cheese has also been reformulated for richer flavor and creamier texture.

Indulgent, cozy flavors are up 30% across grocery and 54% in dairy segments year‑over‑year.* Daiya’s Cinnamon Twist taps into that trend with a warm blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla – perfect for late‑night snacks, frosting, or an afternoon pick‑me‑up. By offering a sweet, non‑fruity spread, Daiya opens the door to dairy‑free enjoyment well beyond breakfast.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve taste and texture, Daiya has incorporated its proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ blend into the Dairy‑Free Cream Cheese line, resulting in a creamier, smoother consistency. Daiya continues to deliver game-changing solutions, building on recent milestones including reformulated dairy-free cheese products and its new and improved pizza line.

Dairy-Free Cream Cheese

Daiya’s reformulated dairy-free cream cheese is now made with its Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, offering a smoother texture and improved spreadability. The lineup includes four flavors, including the new Cinnamon Twist. Perfect on a bagel, in a frosting, or wherever the plant-based curiosity takes consumers.

Key features and benefits across Daiya’s reformulated cream cheese include:

Made with Daiya Oat Cream™ blend for a smooth, creamy texture

Easy to spread on bread, crackers, or use in recipes

Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-friendly

Available in multiple flavors, including Original and Cinnamon Twist

Dairy-Free Deluxe Mac & Cheese

Daiya has also reformulated its Deluxe Mac & Cheese, improving the sauce and pasta’s texture and flavor. Indulgent mac & cheese for the ultimate deliciously dairy-free comfort, without compromise. The improved flavors include:

Dairy-Free Deluxe Alfredo Mac & Cheese – A dairy-free alfredo sauce with notes of garlic and pepper

Dairy-Free Deluxe Cheddar Mac & Cheese – A rich, creamy take on a classic

Dairy-Free Deluxe White Cheddar Mac & Cheese – A smooth and velvety white cheddar alternative

“Innovation is in Daiya’s DNA,” said John Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer. “By pairing age‑old fermentation know‑how with proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, we’re delivering dairy‑free foods that rival the taste and texture of traditional cheese – no sacrifices required.”

The new Dairy‑Free Cream Cheese and Dairy-Free Deluxe Mac & Cheese are now available at Walmart, Kroger, and other major U.S. and Canadian retailers.

For more information about Daiya, visit www.daiyafoods.com or follow @DaiyaFoods on Instagram and TikTok.

*Source: TURF analysis – P6M Plant-Based Dairy/Meat Buyers – n =500NielsenIQRetail Measurement – Entire Dataset – Last 52 week ending May 15th