Daiya Expands Cutting Board Shreds Line with New Mexican 4-Cheeze Style Blend

VANCOUVER, BC — Daiya Foods, the no. 1 plant-based cheese brand and pioneer of plant-based products, today announced the introduction of its Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend, the most recent addition to its new and improved Cutting Board Collection Shreds. The new Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend is now available at Sprouts and many other grocery stores and natural food retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

The authentic 4 cheeze blend, featuring Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Asadero and Queso Quesadilla Style Shreds, is deliciously savory with a mild and creamy finish similar to traditional dairy Mexican cheese. With this latest innovation, Daiya continues its mission to delight people and planet by encouraging more consumers to explore and incorporate delicious plant-based foods into the everyday. Made with chickpea and free from dairy, gluten, and soy, this crave-worthy Mexican Cheeze Style Blend takes any recipe calling for ooey-gooey, perfectly melted cheese to the next level.

“As we continue to innovate and expand, our goal is to ensure that our plant-based community is never left craving their favorite foods,” says Dan Hua, VP Marketing of Daiya. “With Mexican 4 cheese shreds being the most popular dairy cheese blend, we knew we needed to be the first to create and market a plant-based version.”

Daiya Shreds are no. 1 in North America, with the new fan-favorite Cutting Board Collection growing at a rate of +70% in the U.S. over the last year. With this latest innovation, Daiya continues to prove its leadership in the plant-based cheese market.

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend and to explore the Daiya Product Finder to find it at a store near you, visit https://daiyafoods.com/our-foods/shreds/.