Danimals and SEGA of America Team Up for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary With Bongo and First-Time Ever Character Customizations in Sonic Dash

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Danimals® announced an innovative promotional partnership with SEGA of America in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary with a dynamic program that will give fans the ability to access first-ever character customizations in the Sonic Dash mobile game by downloading the app via QR codes found on special Sonic Dash branded Danimals packs or directly from the App Store or Google Play. Players will receive the iconic Danimals brand mascot Bongo as a playable in-game character and will be able to unlock special edition characters Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow.

For those unfamiliar with Bongo, he is Danimals kids’ spirit animal; an imaginative adventure enabler who lives in a magical treehouse where he and his friends play the day away. With Bongo, kids rule, no parents are allowed, and fun always comes first.

“Danimals is thrilled to team up with SEGA to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog,” said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Danone Family and Wellness Brands. “Having Bongo as a playable character within Sonic Dash is a first for both Danimals and SEGA. We think Sonic and Bongo are the perfect pairing of friends – both are a little mischievous and both bring kids into a high energy world of unlimited possibilities. We are excited to be part of this milestone and to continue bringing kids nutritious and delicious snacks together with fun adventures.”

For a limited time, Sonic will appear on select Danimals smoothies and pouches packaging. Fans can download Sonic Dash by scanning a QR code on the back of Sonic-branded packs and will receive Bongo as a playable character after completing the tutorial level. Special edition Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow can be attained in-game by collecting all four birthday themed items on the track, including a Danimals smoothie pack.

“Danimals is a household name in the food and beverage industry, and a favorite among kids everywhere, so we’re thrilled to partner up with them as part of Sonic’s 30th anniversary celebration,” said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer for Sonic the Hedgehog & SVP of SEGA of America. “By integrating the packaging with Sonic Dash, we’re able to offer Sonic fans an exciting new way to collect new characters in the game and experience Danimals unlike they ever have before — in the Sonic universe.”

Download Sonic Dash for free on the App Store or Google Play today, and start looking for Sonic on Danimals packaging mid-May 2021 for your chance to redeem Pirate Sonic, Captain Shadow or Bongo in-game. Fans can also unlock these rewards by visiting sega.com/sonicdash to download the game today to start playing!

About Danimals ®

Danimals Kids’ Yogurt & Smoothies provide parents with easy, fun, and nutritious choices that their kids will love. Danimals is a good source of Calcium and Vitamin D per serving, contains no colors from artificial sources, no artificial flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Danimals Smoothies and nonfat yogurts are also Non-GMO Project Verified! Danimals can be found in the dairy aisle of food stores nationwide.

About SEGA of America

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com. To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on Twitter and Instagram, like him on Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. Please visit the official Sonic website www.sonicthehedgehog.com and don’t forget to visit the SEGA e-shop at shop.sega.com for new and exclusive products for the ultimate SEGA fan. Sonic Dash is developed by HARDlight, a SEGA of Europe studio based in Leamington Spa, UK. For more information, please visit www.hardlightstudio.com